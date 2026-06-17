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AV’s R And B Minute On Michael, Obama And More

"Michael" Dethrones "Bohemian Rhapsody" As Highest Grossing Music Biopic

Published on June 17, 2026
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First Look Jaafar Jackson in Man In The Mirror
Source: Courtesy / Lionsgate

Michael” Dethrones “Bohemian Rhapsody” As Highest Grossing Music Biopic

The Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” is dethroning the Freddy Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” as the highest grossing music biopic of all time.  As of Sunday, “Michael” has grossed over 932-million-dollars, moving past “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which grossed 911-million-dollars.  “Michael” is also 43-million-dollars away from becoming the top-grossing biopic of all time.  According to Box Office Mono figures, “Oppenheimer” tops the list.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Gets Third Early Release Date

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ time behind bars is getting shorter again.  The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports, Combs’ release date from federal custody in New Jersey is now February 23rd, 2028.  This is third time it’s been changed.   The Bureau of Prisons hasn’t given a reason for moving it up again.  The 56-year-old music mogul is participating in a drug-abuse rehab program at FCI Fort Dix after his conviction last summer on prostitution charges while his lawyers appeal that conviction.

Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder To Perform At Obama Center Grand Opening

Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen are among the entertainers scheduled to perform this week at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center.  The Obama Foundation on Tuesday announced a star-studded lineup to perform at the grand opening, including Jennifer Hudson, Marc Anthony, Common, Christina Aguilera, and Bono and The Edge from U2.  Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett said the ceremony will be “filled with music, performances and hope.”  The grand opening takes place this Thursday at the Obama Presidential Center’s John Lewis Plaza in Chicago’s Jackson Park.

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