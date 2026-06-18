Listen Live
Close
Contests

Your Family Could Win the Ultimate 713 Day at Big Rivers Waterpark

Published on June 18, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Big Rivers waterpark and adventures logo with blue and yellow text and a star icon.
Source: General / Big Rivers Waterpark

Get ready to make a splash this summer! Families across Houston have the chance to win an unforgettable day of fun on Monday, July 13, as we celebrate 7-1-3 Day at Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures.

A boy slides down a colorful water slide at a water park, surrounded by other water attractions. A roller coaster ride with bright pink and yellow cars is visible in the background.
Source: General / Big Rivers Waterpark

One lucky family will score a family four-pack, a private lunch, and a full day of excitement at Houston’s premier family destination, featuring thrilling water slides, rides, ziplines, and more. It’s the perfect way to soak up the summer sun and create lasting memories with your loved ones. Enter now for your chance to join us for the biggest day of family fun in the city!

Complete the form below to enter.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Leela James
The Madd Hatta Show  |  Madd Hatta

Leela James Lights Up Baytown’s FREE Juneteenth

Comments
19 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays Vol 30! Ari Fletcher Has A Bootylicious Beach Day

Comments
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens, Bi Beauties & WLW Baddies We Can’t Stop Crushing On, Vol. 27

Comments
A woman with curly hair speaking into a microphone in front of a backdrop with "Majic 102.1" and a BMW logo.
Kandi Eastman  |  J. Bachelor

Turkey Leg Hut Owner Nakia Holmes Moved to Tears Over Public Scrutiny

Comments
A woman with curly hair looking thoughtfully at the camera, in front of a backdrop with the "Majic 102.1" radio station logo and "Houston BMW Centers" branding.
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Nakia Holmes Talks Turkey Leg Hut’s Return, Lynn’s Guily Plea & More

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close