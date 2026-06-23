AV’s Trending Topics: It’s Here

Amazon offers early Prime Day deals, including up to 65% off Kindles and Fire tablets.

Texas investigating Carnival Cruise over data breach exposing payment info of 800,000 Texans.

Tesla under federal probe after fatal crash in Texas, with driver claiming Autopilot was engaged.

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Prime Day, Amazon’s Pre-Sales are On

(Undated) –Amazon’s Prime Day sales event is almost here. It runs this year from June 23rd through the 26th. It’s a little earlier than usual as the company usually holds Prime Day in July. Amazon says groceries and household items will be a big focus for savings. Amazon’s already posting some of its “Early Bird” sales, which are in addition to the Lightning Deals and other discounts that are offered. Mashable says they now include up to 65 percent off Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. You’ll also find prices as low as a dollar on Amazon Haul, the site’s budget-friendly storefront. Experts remind you to load up your cart now. You can always remove what you don’t want later.

Carnival Cruise Breach Exposed Texans

(Galveston, TX) — Texas is investigating Carnival Cruise Line over a data breach affecting about six million customers. The state attorney general’s office said Monday the breach started in April. Someone tricked a Carnival employee and got into part of the company’s computer system. That opened part of Carnival’s system and exposed sensitive data, including payment information and government ID details. Over 800-thousand Texans are listed as affected. If Texas finds violations, Carnival could face civil penalties or be ordered to change how it protects customer data.

Tesla Under Federal Investigation Over Fatal Crash In TX

(Katy, TX) — Tesla is now under federal investigation after a Model 3 crashed into a home in Katy, Texas, killing a woman. A spokesperson with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Martha Avila died last Friday when a driver, identified as Michael Butler, slammed into the front room of the home. Butler says he was on Autopilot at the time. Tesla’s vice president of AI software took to X Monday with claims that the driver was pressing the accelerator and overrode the system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating and no charges have been filed as of now.

Texas Families Trim Fruits And Vegetables From Grocery Lists

(Austin, TX) — Fresh produce is more expensive, and Texas families are cutting back. A recent survey from financial services company Advance America says 36-percent of families in the state are buying less produce this year. Nationally, that number is about one in three. Federal inflation data shows fruits and vegetables rose over six-percent since last year, putting extra pressure on one of the basic parts of the grocery cart.