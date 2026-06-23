AV’S Entertainment News On T.I, Monet, Jay Z and More

T.I. no longer interested in Verzuz due to lack of money

Jay-Z to mark 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' with NYC pop-ups

Cardi B's ex threatened self-harm after she left him

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

T.I. Now Callin Verzuz A “Poor People Activity”

T.I. is having a change of attitude towards Versus battles. Although the rapper has previously expressed interest in participating in the Timbaland and Swizz Beatz produced series, T.I. said he’s no longer interested in “that side of life” during an appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast.” He added that there’s “no money” in it and called it “poor people activity.” Joe Budden argued that it’s a celebration of artists’ catalogs, while T.I. said he’d only consider participating if the check was right. T.I. is currently getting ready for the release of his upcoming album “Kill the King.”

Jay-Z To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of “Reasonable Doubt” With Pop-Ups And Activations Across NYC

Jay-Z is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album “Reasonable Doubt” with pop-up and activations across New York City. The celebration kicks off on June 25th at 11 a.m. Eastern Time in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. The pop-up will offer limited-edition items and exclusive merchandise. Fans can reserve a spot on the Jay-Z 30 website. More information is available on the website.

Cardi B Says An Ex Threatened Self Harm After She Left

Cardi B recently revealed that an ex threatened suicide after she left him, sparking speculation about her tumultuous relationship with Offset. In a recent Spaces clip, Cardi did not name the ex but alluded to her messy split from Offset in 2025, where she made similar allegations of harassment and threats. The rapper questioned why exes only act out after she leaves, suggesting it may be due to her fame. Cardi’s history with Offset has been rocky, with accusations of theft and neglect of their children. The rapper’s candid revelations shed light on the chaos that ensues after a breakup.

Cardi B shows off $52K Chanel handbag haul, including the ‘hardest bag to get’

Cardi B showed off her latest designer haul on TikTok, unveiling four Chanel handbags worth a total of $52,000. The bags are from Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 collection and include a giraffe-shaped flap bag, a green leather hobo, a furry cheetah-effect lambskin bag, and a caviar leather bag. Cardi also teased a bigger spree to come and joked about wearing Wonder Woman-style boots to “save the world.”

Victoria Monét Debuts New Song ‘Reach Out’ at Bruno Mars’ ‘Romantic Tour’

R&B star Victoria Monét wowed audiences during her guest appearance on Bruno Mars’ ‘Romantic Tour,’ where she performed new material from her upcoming album. The singer introduced fans to her new song ‘Reach Out’ during a live performance at the Stade de France. Monét recently achieved #1 on R&B radio with her hit ‘Let Me.’

Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Alleging Drake Benefited From Spotify Bots

A federal judge is tossing out a Spotify bot lawsuit against Drake. In November, RBX, accused the rapper of receiving billions of streams from bots every year. He also claimed these bots were hurting other smaller artists who were being suppressed by the Spotify algorithm. According to Billboard, a judge has dismissed the lawsuit and RBX has just over 20 days to refile the lawsuit.