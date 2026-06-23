AV’s H -Town Headlines

Carnival Cruise faces Texas probe over data breach exposing 6M customers' info

Tesla under federal investigation after fatal crash in Texas, driver claims Autopilot used

Texas families cut back on fresh fruits and vegetables due to rising grocery costs

Source: VERONIQUE TOURNIER / Getty

Carnival Cruise Breach Exposed Texans

Texas is investigating Carnival Cruise Line over a data breach affecting about six million customers. The state attorney general’s office said Monday the breach started in April. Someone tricked a Carnival employee and got into part of the company’s computer system. That opened part of Carnival’s system and exposed sensitive data, including payment information and government ID details. Over 800-thousand Texans are listed as affected. If Texas finds violations, Carnival could face civil penalties or be ordered to change how it protects customer data.

Tesla Under Federal Investigation Over Fatal Crash In TX

Tesla is now under federal investigation after a Model 3 crashed into a home in Katy, Texas, killing a woman. A spokesperson with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Martha Avila died last Friday when a driver, identified as Michael Butler, slammed into the front room of the home. Butler says he was on Autopilot at the time. Tesla’s vice president of AI software took to X Monday with claims that the driver was pressing the accelerator and overrode the system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating and no charges have been filed as of now.

Texas Families Trim Fruits And Vegetables From Grocery Lists

Fresh produce is more expensive, and Texas families are cutting back. A recent survey from financial services company Advance America says 36-percent of families in the state are buying less produce this year. Nationally, that number is about one in three. Federal inflation data shows fruits and vegetables rose over six-percent since last year, putting extra pressure on one of the basic parts of the grocery cart.

Chevron To Power Data Center With Natural Gas

A giant Microsoft data center in West Texas will be powered with natural gas under a 20-year deal with Chevron. The data center is projected to use as much power as two-million homes, according to today’s announcement. Chevron is working with GE and Caterpillar to provide the needed infrastructure by 2028.

Houston man accused of killing woman, shooting himself charged with murder

Houston police have identified Rony Arnoldo Alvarado Amaya, 24, as the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Angelica Loredo. The incident occurred in a southwest Houston apartment where three children were present and heard their parents arguing before gunshots were fired. Loredo was found dead at the scene, while Amaya was hospitalized in critical condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Line is available for emotional support 24/7.

Recycling Facility Burns In Houston’s East End

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a recycling facility in Houston’s East End area. The Houston Fire Department responded before 3 p.m. Monday to the fire near the intersection of Manchester and Kellogg Streets. A large pile of trash and debris, including tires, reportedly caught fire. Firefighters were working to keep the blaze from spreading to a nearby neighborhood. No injuries have been reported. HFD Chief Thomas Munoz said he expected the fire to burn through the night.

Two Dead Bodies Found Inside Minivan At Auto Body Shop

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of two men’s dead bodies inside a minivan at a body shop over the weekend. A customer bought the damaged minivan at an online auction and had it towed from McAllen to the body shop on Reeveston Road. Neither the tow truck driver nor anybody else noticed the bodies in the rear of the van. Investigators say step one is identifying the victims, after which they’ll contact their relatives and try to figure out when was the last time they were seen alive.

Trendy NYC-Based Boot Company Opening First Houston Location

A New York-based company in the boot business plans to open its first Texas location in Houston this fall. Thursday Boot Company started out as an online-only retailer until it opened its first physical store in New York in 2019. The 28-hundred-square-foot Houston store will be on Kelvin Drive in the Rice Village. The new store is one of four locations Thursday Boot Company plans to open in a year, expanding to nine stores nationwide.