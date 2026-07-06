Ebony Austin Is Elevating Brunch Culture In Miami With The Nouveau Bar & Grill

Nouveau Bar & Grill stands out with its unique dining experience and exceptional customer service.

Brunch has become a major draw, with innovative dishes and a vibrant social atmosphere.

Nouveau's grits are now sold at Food Lion stores, funding HBCU scholarships to increase access to higher education.

Source: Courtesy Of Talent / Ebony Austin

With four successful locations of the Nouveau Bar & Grill in College Park, Jonesboro Georgia, Dallas Texas, and Miami, Ebony Austin is bringing a luxury dining experience to the masses. In a crowded market, Nouveau Bar & Grill stands out among the competition thanks to its delicious food and cocktail menu, and their signature grits. But it’s their dining experience and customer service that puts them leagues ahead.

At any point, you might catch Austin or her partner Yandy Smith behind the bar or hosting. “We’ve created something that just can’t really be duplicated,” said Austin in a candid chat. “And when I say that, I mean the experience. I think that that starts with the training. That starts with being a team, a family, letting them know the importance of their role.”

The rise of brunch culture has allowed Nouveau Bar & Grill to shine with mouth-watering dishes like their seafood that is served in a 24-ounce martini glass. “And those grits that are in those glasses, those are our own grits. Those are our grit line.” It’s become so popular, there’s a 2-hour wait sometimes.

“We know that y’all can get the people in the door. We can provide the food. We can provide the experience.” According to Austin, brunch has gotten even bigger than dinner. “Bunch does something different. Brunch is a little bit lighter. So people get to eat, they get have Mimosas, they get to have their favorite cocktail. They really get a chance to have a good time with family, have a good time with friends, catch up and still have a vibe.”

Brunch has become so popular, it even has its own dress code. “It’s like the new fashion thing. Like, lemme go out and let be fly for brunch, lemme go out. ’cause I don’t know who I’m going to see at brunch. It’s not like before when you can just go to brunch and you can just not care because you having a good time with your people know, people come dressed and ready to mingle.”

Austin is always thinking about a way to take brunch to the next level. “I would love to see a karaoke bunch,” she said. “But ultimately, our brunch experience is we celebrate anniversaries, we celebrate birthdays, we have signs, we have sparklers, we have the dessert, we have the DJ.”

Nouveau Bar & Grill continues to be a premier location with the best brunch in Miami. And Austin’s impact extends well beyond the kitchen. Nouveau Bar & Grill grits are available in 45 Food Lion stores. This initiative aims to support HBCU students by contributing 100% of all proceeds to scholarships, making higher education more accessible to aspiring scholars.

“Success is not just about building a profitable business—it’s about creating opportunities and leaving a lasting impact on the people and communities you serve,” said Austin.

Ebony Austin Is Elevating Brunch Culture In Miami With The Nouveau Bar & Grill was originally published on hellobeautiful.com