AV’s R And B Minute On Beyonce, Jay-Z, Bones And More

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Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Tickets Prices Drop Ahead Of Three Night Run

Ticket prices for Jay-Z’s three shows in New York City are dropping. The three concerts will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his albums “Reasonable Doubt” and the 25th anniversary of “The Blueprint.” They’re taking place on July 10th, 11th, and 12th. Although tickets were available on the resale market for high prices they have dropped, going from over 350-dollars to just over 180-dollars.

Jay-Z adds London show on Beyoncé’s birthday—will she join him on stage?

Jay-Z has added a fifth concert to his 2026 schedule, stopping in London on Beyonce’s birthday. The rapper is set to kick off his 2026 concert appearances with a three-show run at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the anniversaries of his albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint. Tickets for the London concert are already available, and fans are speculating that Beyonce will make a surprise appearance at the show. Jay-Z’s recent surprise appearance at Beyonce’s concert in Paris has fueled anticipation for a joint tour or album announcement from the power couple.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Get Their Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. In a statement ahead of the ceremony, the legendary Cleveland rappers said the honor not only belongs to them, but their families, their city, their fans, and everyone who believed in them from the beginning.

Emmy Nominations Announced

The nominations for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards are out now. The final season of HBO Max’s “Hacks” leads the comedy field with 24 nominations. That’s a record for a comedy series, besting the previous record of 23 held by “The Bear” in 2024 and “The Studio” last year. Also in comedy, Rob Reiner received a posthumous nomination for Guest Actor for his role in season four of “The Bear.” On the Drama side, “The Pitt” landed the most nominations with 25. The 78th Emmy Awards will take place September 14th in Los Angeles.