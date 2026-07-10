FORT BEND YEP: THE YOUTH ARE THE TRUTH!

Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

Majic 102.1 opened the doors — and in walked the future. The young folks from the Fort Bend County Youth Employment Program (YEP) pulled up to the studio & proved something loud & clear: this generation is READY.

Let me put y’all on.

ZAYDAH: Third year in the program. Wichita State University. Full ride — track & field. Studying communications & running circles around doubt.

KAYLA: Crawford High senior. Grinding at the Siena tax office. Scholarship? “I’m working on it.” Believe her.

KYLAN SCOTT: Texas Southern University. Biology major, pre-law minor. Future scientist AND attorney. No limits.

Here’s the beauty of it — this ain’t just a paycheck. It’s purpose. Eight weeks. Real departments. Real responsibility. These young leaders serve their community, sharpen their skills & step into local government inside & out. Some come back year after year. Some get hired full-time.

All of it runs under Carmen P. Turner — Tax Assessor-Collector & the FIRST Black woman to hold the position. Representation & results.

The message from the young ones? Simple. Get involved. Help the community. Spread the word.

This program matters — & they’re fighting to protect it. So am I.

Applications drop in January. Watch the socials. Look up the Fort Bend County Tax Office.

Fort Bend — salute your youth. They already saluted you. Supporting Info — Fort Bend County YEP At A Glance

What it is: 8-week PAID summer employment program for Fort Bend County youth

When it runs: June 8 – July 31

Applications open: January (posted on social media & flyers)

Where they work: Across county departments — including the Richmond office, Rosenberg office & tax offices

Led by: Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen P. Turner — first Black woman in the position

The payoff: Professional development, community impact, resume-building & pathways to full-time roles

How to learn more: Search “Fort Bend County Tax Office” & watch for application announcements

Check out the interview below:

https://madd-hatta-morning-show-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/fort-bend-yep-the-youth-are-the-truth