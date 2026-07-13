AV’s H -Town Headlines

Texas issues Silver Alert for missing 82-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

Man charged with repairman's murder now linked to second murder in Houston

Over $400K raised on GoFundMe for family of Houston man killed by ICE agent

Source: General / General

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 82-YO Woman

(Spring Branch, TX) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old woman diagnosed with cognitive impairment. Pamela Horel was last seen Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Spring Branch. She is five-feet eight-inches tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes. DPS said Horel may be traveling in a Gray 2022 Ford Escape. DPS saks anyone with information on Horel’s whereabouts to contact 9-1-1 or the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Man Charged With Repairman’s Murder Now Linked To 2nd Murder

(Houston, TX) — A man charged with the murder of a repairman has now been charged in connection with a second murder. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday Jaime Garcia was charged with murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Francisco Navarro on May 26th. Deputies said they were called to the 13-hundred block of Patch in east Harris County, where they found Navarro dead with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. At the time he was charged for the May murder, Garcia was already in jail for the shooting death of the repairman on July 2nd. Investigators say Christopher Walsh had been called to a home owned by Garcia’s parents and a search warrant states a neighbor’s camera picked up two gunshots five minutes after Walsh entered the home.

GoFundMe Raises Over $400K For Family Of Houston Man Killed By ICE

(Houston, TX) — Over 400-thousand dollars has been raised to support the family of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. The 52-year-old husband and father of three was killed by an ICE agent on July 7th. ICE initially said an agent fired in self-defense as the investigation continues. The Salgado Araujo Family GoFundMe, organized by the family and the LULAC Institute has collected over 94-hundred donations, reaching nearly 85-percent of its half-million dollar goal. Organizers say the money will go to Lorenzo’s wife and three sons to help cover funeral and burial expenses, legal costs and everyday living expenses as they try to cope with their devastating loss

Judge Blocks Request To Monitor Arnold

(Tampa, FL) — Free agent NFL cornerback Terrion Arnold will not have to wear a GPS monitor while awaiting trial on felony charges in Florida. A Hillsborough County judge blocked prosecutors’ request for Arnold to wear the ankle monitor while on house arrest during a hearing today. Arnold is accused in an attack on men who he claimed stole personal property. The Detroit Lions cut Arnold after charges were filed, but his agent testified that the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and New York Jets are interested in signing him.

LeBron James’ Suitors Making Pitches Via Voice Notes

(Undated) — NBA teams in the hunt to sign free agent forward LeBron James are making their pitches in a unique way. ESPN reports suitors are making their cases through voice notes sent to James’ agent. The 41-year-old is getting the messages and “absorbing” the information while on vacation with family and friends. There’s no timetable for a decision.

World Cup Advances To The Semifinals

(Arlington, TX) — The World Cup is now down to just four teams, and Texas will be playing host to another game. The semifinals begin Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where Spain will face off against France. Meanwhile on Wednesday, England will take on Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winners of those two games will battle for the championship on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey