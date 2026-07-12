713 Day 2026: Amazing Discounts, Deals & Events in H-Town

Source: Radio ONE Houston / 97.9 The Box Houston has always moved to the beat of its own drum. From pioneering Hip-Hop legends and a world renowned food scene to championship sports teams, diverse neighborhoods and a culture built on hustle, the Bayou City has become one of the most influential cities in America. RELATED: 97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers RELATED: Need School Supplies? Houston Has Options Every year on July 13, Houstonians celebrate 713 Day, an unofficial holiday inspired by the city’s original area code. Businesses, restaurants, attractions and local organizations join the celebration with special discounts, exclusive merchandise and community events that pay tribute to Houston’s rich culture and hometown pride. Whether you’re grabbing a $7.13 meal, exploring one of the city’s top attractions or simply rocking your favorite Astros or Rockets gear, 713 Day is all about celebrating what makes Houston unlike anywhere else. Here’s a roundup of some of the best food, attraction, shopping and entertainment deals happening around Houston for 713 Day.

Source: Grigorenko / Getty Houston Zoo

Deal: $7.13 admission

Event: 713 Weekend Celebration

Summary: Celebrate Houston’s unofficial holiday with a trip to the zoo for only $7.13. Guests can also enjoy limited edition 713 Day merchandise and special activities throughout the weekend.

Website: https://www.houstonzoo.org

Source: General / General Houston Botanic Garden

Deal: $7.13 admission

Event: 713 Day Celebration

Summary: Explore Houston’s tropical gardens, trails and exhibits at one of the biggest ticket discounts of the year. It’s a perfect way for families to enjoy a summer day while celebrating the city.

Website: https://hbg.org

Source: General / Big Rivers Water Park Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures

Summary: Cool off from the Houston heat with water slides, wave pools and family attractions during the park’s 713 Day celebration. Guests can enjoy a day of summer fun while representing H-Town.

Website: https://www.bigriverswaterpark.com

Source: 97.9 The Box / Trill Burgers Trill Burgers x 97.9 The Box Ridin’ Dirty Meal Deal: Limited edition 97.9 The Box “Ridin’ Dirty” Meal

Event: Houston Hip-Hop Celebration honoring Bun B and UGK’s Ridin’ Dirty legacy Summary: 97.9 The Box and Trill Burgers teamed up for a limited-time Ridin’ Dirty Meal celebrating the 30th anniversary of UGK’s legendary Ridin’ Dirty album and Houston Hip-Hop icon Bun B. The meal includes two OG Trill Burgers, two fries, two drinks and an exclusive QR code that unlocks discounted tickets to the Bun B & Friends Presents Been Ridin’ Dirty concert. The collaboration brings together Houston food, music and culture in true H-Town fashion. Website: https://www.trillburgers.com

Available: July 1-31, 2026 at participating Trill Burgers locations.

Source: Discovery Green / General Hou City Fest

Deal: Free admission

Event: Houston Culture Celebration

Summary: One of the biggest 713 Day celebrations brings together Houston culture through live music, DJs, slab and lowrider showcases, graffiti artists, local vendors, food and drinks.

Website: https://www.houcityfest.com

Source: GWreck / GWreck Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Deal: 713 Day merchandise, Houston themed drinks and celebration

Event: Saint Arnold 713 Day Party

Summary: Houston’s oldest craft brewery celebrates the city with live entertainment, local vendors, limited edition merchandise and special drinks honoring the 713 area code.

Website: https://www.saintarnold.com

Meow Wolf Houston

Deal: 13% off admission

Event: 713 Day Celebration

Summary: Houston’s immersive art experience celebrates with special programming, DJs, performances, themed food and drinks, and discounts for visitors looking to experience something unique.

Website: https://meowwolf.com

Source: Jokedasmoke / JokeDaSmoke Houston Astros

Event: 713 Day Celebration at Daikin Park

Summary: The Astros celebrate Houston’s unofficial holiday with a special game night featuring themed entertainment, promotions and activities for fans inside the ballpark.

Website: https://www.mlb.com/astros



POST Houston

Event: 713 Frequencies Sound Meditation

Summary: POST Houston celebrates the city with a unique community wellness experience beginning at 7:13 p.m. The event blends music, mindfulness and Houston culture.

Website: https://www.posthtx.com

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Event: Reality Bites Screening

Summary: Celebrate 713 Day with a special screening of the Houston filmed classic Reality Bites, featuring a themed cocktail reception and light bites before the movie.

Website: https://www.mfah.org

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern

Deal: $7.13 tours

Event: 713 Day Cistern Experience

Summary: Explore one of Houston’s most unique landmarks with discounted tours of the historic underground reservoir and immersive art installation.

Website: https://buffalobayou.org

The Original Ninfa’s

Deal: $7.13 Chile con Queso and Original Ninfarita

Summary: The Houston Tex Mex institution celebrates 713 Day by discounting two fan favorites. It’s a chance to enjoy some of the city’s most iconic flavors at a special price.

Website: https://www.ninfas.com

Treebeards

Deal: $7.13 Red Beans & Rice with sausage

Summary: The longtime Houston restaurant celebrates the city with a special price on one of its signature Cajun dishes.

Website: https://treebeards.com

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

Deal: Coffee and pastry combo for $7.13

Summary: Start your 713 Day with a Houston favorite by grabbing a small coffee or cold brew paired with a fresh pastry.

Website: https://commonbondcafe.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Deal: Select Bundtlets for $7.13

Summary: Participating locations are offering special 713 Day pricing on select Bundtlet flavors while supplies last.

Website: https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Bagel Shop Bakery & New York Deli

Deal: Half dozen bagels for $7.13

Summary: Grab a Houston breakfast favorite with a discounted bagel deal celebrating the city’s unofficial holiday.

Website: https://www.bagelshopbakery.com

Bayou Heights Bier Garten

Deal: $7.13 Houston themed cocktails

Summary: Enjoy specialty cocktails inspired by Houston during this 713 Day celebration in the Heights.

Website: https://www.bayouheightsbiergarten.com

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse

Deal: $7.13 pizzas, cocktails and special promotions

Event: 713 Day Party

Summary: The popular Houston pizza spot hosts a full celebration with live music, giveaways, exclusive merchandise and food and drink specials.

Website: https://www.bgpizza.com

Duck N Bao

Deal: 713 Day food and drink specials

Summary: The Houston restaurant celebrates with limited time specials created specifically for the city’s unofficial holiday.

Website: https://ducknbao.com

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Deal: 713 Day food and drink specials

Summary: Enjoy Houston inspired Cajun and Tex Orleans favorites with special offers celebrating H-Town pride.

Website: https://www.bbstexorleans.com

Christian’s Tailgate

Deal: 713 Day food and drink specials

Summary: The Houston sports bar celebrates with special menu items and drinks perfect for a hometown celebration.

Website: https://christianstailgate.com

Off the Record Listening Bar

Event: 713 Day Game Night

Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 13

Summary: Celebrate Houston culture through games, music and vinyl at Off the Record Listening Bar. Hosted by Houston City Controller Chris Hollins, the event brings together locals to celebrate the people, culture and sounds that make H-Town unique while giving guests a chance to shop for records.

Website: https://www.instagram.com/offtherecordhtx/

The Savoy

Event: We Rep 713 Weekend

Time: Starting Friday, July 10 through Monday, July 13

Deal: $7.13 frozen cocktails and Houston themed drinks all day Monday

Summary: The Savoy is celebrating Houston pride all weekend with a series of events including a brunch kickoff, We Rep Houston Day Party and 713 Slab Sunday. The celebration wraps up on Monday with special Houston inspired drinks and frozen cocktails honoring the city.

Website: https://www.thesavoyhtx.com/

Star Pizza

Deal: $7.13 pizzas, drink specials and lunch deals

Summary: Houston pizza favorite Star Pizza is celebrating 713 Day with special pricing on thin and crispy pizzas, plus a lunch combo featuring a small salad, New York style pepperoni pizza, meatball duo appetizer and spaghetti and meatballs. Guests can also enjoy $7.13 Shiner pitchers and $2 Karbach Hopadillo and Crawford Bock specials.

Website: https://www.starpizzahouston.com/

HTOWN 713 Day Street Market

Event: 713 Day Street Market

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 13

Summary: The Daniel Hinojosa Hospitality Group is bringing Houston vendors, artists and performers together for a free night market at The Esplanade on Navigation Boulevard. Guests can shop local vendors, enjoy food, live music, DJ performances and celebrate Houston’s creative community.

Website: https://www.instagram.com/dhghouston/