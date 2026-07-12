713 Day 2026: Amazing Discounts, Deals & Events in H-Town
713 Day 2026: Amazing Discounts, Deals & Events in H-Town
- Houston's annual 713 Day celebrates the city's unique identity through food, music, and local businesses.
- Attractions like the Houston Zoo and Botanic Garden offer discounted admission to encourage Houstonians to explore their city.
- Collaborations between local brands like 97.9 The Box and Trill Burgers highlight Houston's thriving creative scene.
Houston has always moved to the beat of its own drum. From pioneering Hip-Hop legends and a world renowned food scene to championship sports teams, diverse neighborhoods and a culture built on hustle, the Bayou City has become one of the most influential cities in America.
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Every year on July 13, Houstonians celebrate 713 Day, an unofficial holiday inspired by the city’s original area code. Businesses, restaurants, attractions and local organizations join the celebration with special discounts, exclusive merchandise and community events that pay tribute to Houston’s rich culture and hometown pride. Whether you’re grabbing a $7.13 meal, exploring one of the city’s top attractions or simply rocking your favorite Astros or Rockets gear, 713 Day is all about celebrating what makes Houston unlike anywhere else.
Here’s a roundup of some of the best food, attraction, shopping and entertainment deals happening around Houston for 713 Day.
Houston Zoo
Deal: $7.13 admission
Event: 713 Weekend Celebration
Summary: Celebrate Houston’s unofficial holiday with a trip to the zoo for only $7.13. Guests can also enjoy limited edition 713 Day merchandise and special activities throughout the weekend.
Website: https://www.houstonzoo.org
Houston Botanic Garden
Deal: $7.13 admission
Event: 713 Day Celebration
Summary: Explore Houston’s tropical gardens, trails and exhibits at one of the biggest ticket discounts of the year. It’s a perfect way for families to enjoy a summer day while celebrating the city.
Website: https://hbg.org
Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures
Summary: Cool off from the Houston heat with water slides, wave pools and family attractions during the park’s 713 Day celebration. Guests can enjoy a day of summer fun while representing H-Town.
Website: https://www.bigriverswaterpark.com
Trill Burgers x 97.9 The Box Ridin’ Dirty Meal
Deal: Limited edition 97.9 The Box “Ridin’ Dirty” Meal
Event: Houston Hip-Hop Celebration honoring Bun B and UGK’s Ridin’ Dirty legacy
Summary: 97.9 The Box and Trill Burgers teamed up for a limited-time Ridin’ Dirty Meal celebrating the 30th anniversary of UGK’s legendary Ridin’ Dirty album and Houston Hip-Hop icon Bun B. The meal includes two OG Trill Burgers, two fries, two drinks and an exclusive QR code that unlocks discounted tickets to the Bun B & Friends Presents Been Ridin’ Dirty concert. The collaboration brings together Houston food, music and culture in true H-Town fashion.
Website: https://www.trillburgers.com
Available: July 1-31, 2026 at participating Trill Burgers locations.
Hou City Fest
Deal: Free admission
Event: Houston Culture Celebration
Summary: One of the biggest 713 Day celebrations brings together Houston culture through live music, DJs, slab and lowrider showcases, graffiti artists, local vendors, food and drinks.
Website: https://www.houcityfest.com
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Deal: 713 Day merchandise, Houston themed drinks and celebration
Event: Saint Arnold 713 Day Party
Summary: Houston’s oldest craft brewery celebrates the city with live entertainment, local vendors, limited edition merchandise and special drinks honoring the 713 area code.
Website: https://www.saintarnold.com
Meow Wolf Houston
Deal: 13% off admission
Event: 713 Day Celebration
Summary: Houston’s immersive art experience celebrates with special programming, DJs, performances, themed food and drinks, and discounts for visitors looking to experience something unique.
Website: https://meowwolf.com
Houston Astros
Event: 713 Day Celebration at Daikin Park
Summary: The Astros celebrate Houston’s unofficial holiday with a special game night featuring themed entertainment, promotions and activities for fans inside the ballpark.
Website: https://www.mlb.com/astros
POST Houston
Event: 713 Frequencies Sound Meditation
Summary: POST Houston celebrates the city with a unique community wellness experience beginning at 7:13 p.m. The event blends music, mindfulness and Houston culture.
Website: https://www.posthtx.com
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event: Reality Bites Screening
Summary: Celebrate 713 Day with a special screening of the Houston filmed classic Reality Bites, featuring a themed cocktail reception and light bites before the movie.
Website: https://www.mfah.org
Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern
Deal: $7.13 tours
Event: 713 Day Cistern Experience
Summary: Explore one of Houston’s most unique landmarks with discounted tours of the historic underground reservoir and immersive art installation.
Website: https://buffalobayou.org
The Original Ninfa’s
Deal: $7.13 Chile con Queso and Original Ninfarita
Summary: The Houston Tex Mex institution celebrates 713 Day by discounting two fan favorites. It’s a chance to enjoy some of the city’s most iconic flavors at a special price.
Website: https://www.ninfas.com
Treebeards
Deal: $7.13 Red Beans & Rice with sausage
Summary: The longtime Houston restaurant celebrates the city with a special price on one of its signature Cajun dishes.
Website: https://treebeards.com
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Deal: Coffee and pastry combo for $7.13
Summary: Start your 713 Day with a Houston favorite by grabbing a small coffee or cold brew paired with a fresh pastry.
Website: https://commonbondcafe.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Deal: Select Bundtlets for $7.13
Summary: Participating locations are offering special 713 Day pricing on select Bundtlet flavors while supplies last.
Website: https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com
Bagel Shop Bakery & New York Deli
Deal: Half dozen bagels for $7.13
Summary: Grab a Houston breakfast favorite with a discounted bagel deal celebrating the city’s unofficial holiday.
Website: https://www.bagelshopbakery.com
Bayou Heights Bier Garten
Deal: $7.13 Houston themed cocktails
Summary: Enjoy specialty cocktails inspired by Houston during this 713 Day celebration in the Heights.
Website: https://www.bayouheightsbiergarten.com
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse
Deal: $7.13 pizzas, cocktails and special promotions
Event: 713 Day Party
Summary: The popular Houston pizza spot hosts a full celebration with live music, giveaways, exclusive merchandise and food and drink specials.
Website: https://www.bgpizza.com
Duck N Bao
Deal: 713 Day food and drink specials
Summary: The Houston restaurant celebrates with limited time specials created specifically for the city’s unofficial holiday.
Website: https://ducknbao.com
BB’s Tex-Orleans
Deal: 713 Day food and drink specials
Summary: Enjoy Houston inspired Cajun and Tex Orleans favorites with special offers celebrating H-Town pride.
Website: https://www.bbstexorleans.com
Christian’s Tailgate
Deal: 713 Day food and drink specials
Summary: The Houston sports bar celebrates with special menu items and drinks perfect for a hometown celebration.
Website: https://christianstailgate.com
Off the Record Listening Bar
Event: 713 Day Game Night
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 13
Summary: Celebrate Houston culture through games, music and vinyl at Off the Record Listening Bar. Hosted by Houston City Controller Chris Hollins, the event brings together locals to celebrate the people, culture and sounds that make H-Town unique while giving guests a chance to shop for records.
Website: https://www.instagram.com/offtherecordhtx/
The Savoy
Event: We Rep 713 Weekend
Time: Starting Friday, July 10 through Monday, July 13
Deal: $7.13 frozen cocktails and Houston themed drinks all day Monday
Summary: The Savoy is celebrating Houston pride all weekend with a series of events including a brunch kickoff, We Rep Houston Day Party and 713 Slab Sunday. The celebration wraps up on Monday with special Houston inspired drinks and frozen cocktails honoring the city.
Website: https://www.thesavoyhtx.com/
Star Pizza
Deal: $7.13 pizzas, drink specials and lunch deals
Summary: Houston pizza favorite Star Pizza is celebrating 713 Day with special pricing on thin and crispy pizzas, plus a lunch combo featuring a small salad, New York style pepperoni pizza, meatball duo appetizer and spaghetti and meatballs. Guests can also enjoy $7.13 Shiner pitchers and $2 Karbach Hopadillo and Crawford Bock specials.
Website: https://www.starpizzahouston.com/
HTOWN 713 Day Street Market
Event: 713 Day Street Market
Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 13
Summary: The Daniel Hinojosa Hospitality Group is bringing Houston vendors, artists and performers together for a free night market at The Esplanade on Navigation Boulevard. Guests can shop local vendors, enjoy food, live music, DJ performances and celebrate Houston’s creative community.
Website: https://www.instagram.com/dhghouston/
Bar By The Wayside
Event: 713 Day Celebration
Time: 7:13 p.m. Monday, July 13
Summary: The Second Ward bar is celebrating Houston’s unofficial holiday with Houston inspired cocktails, vinyl DJ music and the unveiling of new murals honoring legendary Houston DJ Screw.
Website: https://www.instagram.com/barbythewayside/
713 Day 2026: Amazing Discounts, Deals & Events in H-Town was originally published on theboxhouston.com