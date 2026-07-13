Kandi Crush Battle: The 713 Edition Celebrates Houston Music

Houston has contributed significantly to various music genres, shaping the industry.

The city's musical artists showcase its soulful, innovative, and bold identity.

The playlist celebrates Houston's musical legends and their lasting impact.

Source: General / Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

There is no place quite like Houston, and when July 13 rolls around, we have every reason to celebrate the city that gave the world so much unforgettable music. Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is a special 713 Edition dedicated entirely to artists with connections to H-Town. This is more than a collection of songs. It is a reminder of how many styles, generations and personalities have grown from Houston’s musical soil. Our city has contributed to R&B, soul, funk, hip-hop and pop in ways that continue to influence the industry, and this lineup proves Houston’s story cannot be limited to one sound.

We begin with Oran “Juice” Jones and “The Rain,” one of those dramatic storytelling records that still makes listeners stop and pay attention. Johnny “Guitar” Watson brings us “A Real Mother for Ya,” representing the blues, funk and personality that helped shape Houston’s musical identity long before the city became known around the world for chopped-and-screwed music. Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” takes the conversation in a completely different direction, offering a thoughtful and beautifully written reflection on healing, avoidance and emotional growth. Solange has always created art that challenges listeners to slow down and feel something, and this song remains one of the finest examples of her vision.

Lizzo’s “Special” brings encouragement and confidence to the battle. Although her journey has taken her across the country, Houston played an important role in shaping her as a performer, and she has proudly represented the city throughout her career. Then H-Town arrives with “Knockin’ Da Boots,” one of the records that helped place Houston R&B firmly on the national map. That song remains a slow-jam essential and a reminder of how much influence the group carried during the 1990s. Destiny’s Child closes the lineup with “Cater 2 U,” giving us the polished harmonies and star power that helped turn three Houston women into one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

What I love about this 713 Edition is that every song reveals a different side of Houston. We are soulful, innovative, romantic, bold and unafraid to create our own lane. Whether your vote goes to a classic groove, a slow jam or a modern anthem, this edition is really about giving Houston its flowers. The city has produced legends, introduced new sounds and continued to prove that some of the greatest music in the world begins right here at home. Happy 713 Day, Houston!