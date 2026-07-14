Smooth & Sassy Line Dance Workshop Is Coming to Missouri City

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

If you have been looking for a fun way to move your body, learn some new steps and connect with other people in the community, I found another event that may be right up your alley. The Smooth & Sassy Summer Line Dance Workshop is happening on July 18 at Landmark Community Center, located at 100 Louisiana Street in Missouri City, Texas. The workshop runs from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and will be led by line dance instructor Bonnita Warren. This sounds like the perfect summer activity for anyone who enjoys music, movement and a little friendly fun on the dance floor.

One of the things I love most about line dancing is that it welcomes people at so many different levels. You may already know the latest dances and be ready to step right to the front, or you may be the person standing in the back trying to figure out which foot moves first. Either way, workshops like this give everyone the chance to learn in a supportive environment. The name “Smooth & Sassy” already tells me the energy is going to be good. Participants can expect a morning filled with movement, rhythm and opportunities to build confidence while learning from an experienced instructor. It is also a great reminder that exercise does not always have to feel like a traditional workout. Sometimes getting active can look like dancing, laughing and enjoying yourself with a room full of people who are there for the same reason.

Community events like this are so important because they give people a reason to step away from their daily routines and spend time together in a positive space. Line dancing can improve coordination, provide cardio and lift your mood, but the social connection may be just as valuable. You might arrive with a friend, meet someone new or finally learn one of those dances you keep seeing at parties and family gatherings. So grab your comfortable shoes, bring your water and prepare to get smooth, sassy and active. Missouri City, this is your chance to spend a summer morning learning, moving and having a great time together