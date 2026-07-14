Listen Live
Close
Local

Smooth & Sassy Line Dance Workshop Is Coming to Missouri City

Smooth & Sassy Line Dance Workshop Is Coming to Missouri City

Published on July 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A smiling woman with braided hair wearing a white shirt with navy blue accents, standing in a park setting with people in the background.
Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

If you have been looking for a fun way to move your body, learn some new steps and connect with other people in the community, I found another event that may be right up your alley. The Smooth & Sassy Summer Line Dance Workshop is happening on July 18 at Landmark Community Center, located at 100 Louisiana Street in Missouri City, Texas. The workshop runs from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and will be led by line dance instructor Bonnita Warren. This sounds like the perfect summer activity for anyone who enjoys music, movement and a little friendly fun on the dance floor.

One of the things I love most about line dancing is that it welcomes people at so many different levels. You may already know the latest dances and be ready to step right to the front, or you may be the person standing in the back trying to figure out which foot moves first. Either way, workshops like this give everyone the chance to learn in a supportive environment. The name “Smooth & Sassy” already tells me the energy is going to be good. Participants can expect a morning filled with movement, rhythm and opportunities to build confidence while learning from an experienced instructor. It is also a great reminder that exercise does not always have to feel like a traditional workout. Sometimes getting active can look like dancing, laughing and enjoying yourself with a room full of people who are there for the same reason.

Community events like this are so important because they give people a reason to step away from their daily routines and spend time together in a positive space. Line dancing can improve coordination, provide cardio and lift your mood, but the social connection may be just as valuable. You might arrive with a friend, meet someone new or finally learn one of those dances you keep seeing at parties and family gatherings. So grab your comfortable shoes, bring your water and prepare to get smooth, sassy and active. Missouri City, this is your chance to spend a summer morning learning, moving and having a great time together

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
UniverSoul Circus
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To UniverSoul Circus

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Text: "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY. REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
10 Items
Celebrity News  |  Rebecah Jacobs

‘Ki Ki, That Man Drawls Right To His Ankles!’ Cardi B Sparks Romance Rumors With Fine Nigerian Footballer Maduka Okoye — See Fans’ Funny Reactions

Comments
A former NFL running back wearing a blue and red football uniform stands with the ball, promoting a 2-day youth football camp on July 30-31 at Kashmere High School in Houston, TX.
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Hamp’s Camp Returns to Houston for 2-Day Youth Football Experience

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close