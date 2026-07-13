7-1-3 DAY: WHAT MAKES YOU HOUSTON?

Source: General / Majic 102.1

Today is 7-1-3 Day, and let me tell you something—Houston is more than an area code. It’s an attitude. It’s a rhythm. It’s a way of life.

Now, I wasn’t born here, but after more than 30 years in this city, Houston is home. I’ve watched it grow, change, stretch and reinvent itself, but the soul has always stayed the same.

Being a Houstonian means you’ve got city pride whether the Astros are chasing another championship, the Texans have us believing again, the Rockets are rebuilding something special or the Dynamo are holding it down. We ride for our teams, win or lose, because loyalty is part of the culture.

Being a Houstonian means knowing the food is undefeated. Barbecue, crawfish, oxtails, Tex-Mex, Vietnamese food, seafood, food trucks and somebody’s auntie selling plates out the kitchen. Houston doesn’t just have flavor—the city is flavor.

It’s the music. Chopped and screwed. Blues. Gospel. Rap. R&B. Zydeco. DJ Screw, Scarface, Beyoncé, UGK, Geto Boys and generations of artists who gave the city its own sound.

It’s trail rides, slabs, swangas, rodeo season, Juneteenth celebrations, the Art Car Parade and pulling out the boots when Go Texan Day hits.

It’s knowing what a feeder road is, avoiding 610 at the wrong time and understanding that “right up the street” might still be 45 minutes away.

But more than anything, Houston is the people. We come from everywhere, but when storms hit, when tragedy comes or when somebody needs help, this city shows up.

That’s what I love about Houston. It gave a transplant like me a career, a family, a community and a place to belong.

So today, I proudly celebrate 7-1-3 Day—not just because I live in Houston, but because Houston lives in me.