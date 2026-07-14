AV’s H -Town Headlines

Over half of Texas soil lacks moisture, hurting corn and pastures.

A construction worker fell to his death in a deep utility shaft.

Harris County seeks funds to investigate a fatal ICE shooting.

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Over Half Of Texas Soil Runs Short

(Austin, TX) — Soil moisture shortages are worsening across Texas as a vast majority of the state’s corn crop enters its reproductive phase. New USDA data shows the share of topsoil rated short or very short jumped to 57-percent this week, while subsoil shortages climbed to 53-percent. The drying trend comes with 82-percent of Texas corn having reached the critical silking stage. Pasture conditions also took a hit over the past seven days, with 29-percent now rated poor or very poor..

Construction Worker Falls To His Death In Deep Shaft At Job Site

(Houston, TX) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who fell into a utility shaft at a construction site on Monday. Deputies responded around 7:45 a.m. to the scene on Sheldon Ridge Way in northeast Harris County after somebody flagged them down. Witnesses told investigators the man had been in an argument with a coworker just before he fell into the shaft, which is about 30 or 40 feet deep. It’s not clear if he fell accidentally or was pushed. Severe weather made it difficult to recover his body from the shaft.

Harris County Leaders Seek Funds For Independent Probe Of Fatal ICE Shooting

(Houston, TX) — Harris County Commissioners Court will be asked to fund the District Attorney’s independent investigation of last week’s fatal ICE shooting. Commissioner Rodney Ellis and D-A Sean Teare [[ teer ]] announced on Monday that the county intends to conduct a thorough and transparent probe of the incident. An ICE agent shot and killed Mexican illegal immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an arrest attempt a week ago. The amount of funding the commissioners will be asked to provide hasn’t yet been determined.

Attorney Defending Two ICE Detainees Faces Domestic Violence Charges

(Houston, TX) — An immigration attorney representing a couple of ICE detainees is facing an assault charge. Hugo Balderras-Ibarra was indicted in February of this year for family violence impeding breathing. He reportedly squeezed the throat of a woman who was trying to get out of an abusive relationship with him. He has also been charged with violent crimes in Florida and Iowa. Balderas-Ibarra is representing two of the three men who were in the van with Lorenzo Salgado Arraujo during last week’s ICE shooting. They’re being held at the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe.

HEB Plans To Build Two More Joe V’s Smart Shops In Houston Area

(Houston, TX) — HEB is planning to open two more of its budget-conscious Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in the Houston area next year. One will be on Orem Drive near Highway 288 near the City Park community. The other store will be in Humble [[ silent H ]] on FM 1960 at the Eastex Freeway. Construction is underway at both locations. The Humble store is expected to open in early 2027, and City Park later in the year. Joe V’s offers lower prices than HEB because of a smaller selection and a warehouse-like store.

Alvarez Represents Astros In 2026 All-Stars Game This Evening

(Philadelphia, PA) — Yordan Alvarez is the only Houston Astro who was selected to play in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. He will be the starting designated hitter for the American League. The Midsummer Classic takes place this evening at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. First pitch is at 7 p.m. The league says the game will double as a 250th birthday bash for the United States.