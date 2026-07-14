Listen Live
Close
Local

Issa Rae Bringing ‘Insecure’ 10th Anniversary Tour to Houston

Published on July 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Promotional poster for the HBO series "Insecure" featuring the main cast members - Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and Prentice Penny.
Source: General / Insecure Tour

Houston fans of Insecure will have a chance to celebrate one of television’s most beloved series when Issa Rae brings the “Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour” to the Bayou Music Center on October 4.

RELATED: Win a Trip to Vegas for Two PLUS Tickets to See Chris Brown & Usher LIVE

RELATED: Win Bryson Tiller Tickets Plus $250 Cash for Gas

The special tour celebrates a decade since the debut of HBO’s groundbreaking comedy series, which became a cultural phenomenon for its honest storytelling, unforgettable characters, and authentic look at Black life, relationships, career struggles, and friendships.

Rae will be joined by Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny for an evening filled with behind-the-scenes stories, untold moments from the making of the series, and conversations about the impact Insecure had on fans around the world.

Adding to the excitement, select tour stops will feature appearances from members of the Insecure cast, including Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and Natasha Rothwell.

Issa Rae Bringing ‘Insecure’ 10th Anniversary Tour to Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
UniverSoul Circus
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To UniverSoul Circus

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Text: "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY. REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
10 Items
Celebrity News  |  Rebecah Jacobs

‘Ki Ki, That Man Drawls Right To His Ankles!’ Cardi B Sparks Romance Rumors With Fine Nigerian Footballer Maduka Okoye — See Fans’ Funny Reactions

Comments
A former NFL running back wearing a blue and red football uniform stands with the ball, promoting a 2-day youth football camp on July 30-31 at Kashmere High School in Houston, TX.
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Hamp’s Camp Returns to Houston for 2-Day Youth Football Experience

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close