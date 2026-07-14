Source: General / Insecure Tour

Houston fans of Insecure will have a chance to celebrate one of television’s most beloved series when Issa Rae brings the “Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour” to the Bayou Music Center on October 4.

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The special tour celebrates a decade since the debut of HBO’s groundbreaking comedy series, which became a cultural phenomenon for its honest storytelling, unforgettable characters, and authentic look at Black life, relationships, career struggles, and friendships.

Rae will be joined by Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny for an evening filled with behind-the-scenes stories, untold moments from the making of the series, and conversations about the impact Insecure had on fans around the world.

Adding to the excitement, select tour stops will feature appearances from members of the Insecure cast, including Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and Natasha Rothwell.

Issa Rae Bringing ‘Insecure’ 10th Anniversary Tour to Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com