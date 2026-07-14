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Attorney Brian White's 'Operation Backpack Giveaway!' Returns July 25

Attorney Brian White’s ‘Operation Backpack Giveaway!’ Returns July 25

Published on July 14, 2026
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A billboard advertisement featuring a smiling man in a suit pointing at the viewer, with text promoting a "Car Wreck? Get Brian" operation backpack giveaway event on July 25 in Houston, TX.
Source: Get Brian / Attorney Brian White

Attorney Brian White is proud to help Houston students start the school year with confidence through his Annual Operation Backpack Giveaway.

Each registered child will receive a FREE backpack filled with school supplies (while supplies last).

Families will also enjoy FREE access to many of Launch Family Entertainment’s featured attractions and complimentary ice cream during the event.

We look forward to seeing you and your family on July 25!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Attorney Brian White’s ‘Operation Backpack Giveaway!’ Returns July 25 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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