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Radio One Houston Collects 38K Bottles for Operation Hydration

Published on July 14, 2026
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A group of smiling people standing in front of a truck with a sign for "Operation Hydration" water drive.
Source: Operation Hydration 2026 / Radio One Houston

Houston listeners showed up in a big way for a cause that could save lives.

A woman in a black tank top holding a case of Natural Spring Water bottles.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Operation Hydration 2026

On 713 Day, Radio One Houston stations 93Q Country, Majic 102.1, 97.9 The Box, and 106.9/107.5 The Eagle teamed up with Kroger and Star of Hope for the annual Operation Hydration bottled water drive, collecting more than 38,000 bottles of water to help Houstonians cope with the dangerous summer heat.

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Even with rainy weather throughout the day, listeners and community partners gathered at the Shadow Creek Kroger in Pearland to donate cases of bottled water. Every bottle collected will be distributed through Star of Hope to support individuals and families experiencing hardship during the hottest months of the year.

Three men standing behind a Star of Hope booth, one holding a mobile device and another holding a box of supplies, with a large banner advertising a "Water Drive" event.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Operation Hydration 2026

Throughout the event, the four Radio One Houston stations broadcast live for a combined 32 hours, encouraging listeners to stop by, donate, and make a difference for neighbors in need.

A smiling woman wearing an Astros cap and tank top stands in front of a 93Q Country tent, surrounded by promotional items.
Source: Operation Hydration / Operation Hydration

“Houston showed up in a major way,” said Doug Abernethy, Regional Vice President and Market Manager for Radio One Houston. “Collecting more than 38,000 bottles of water demonstrates the power of radio, community partnerships, and compassionate listeners coming together to help neighbors who need it most.”

A smiling woman and young boy standing in front of a shopping cart filled with various items, including a Walmart logo visible on the cart.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Operation Hydration 2026

The 2026 Operation Hydration drive marked the largest collection effort since the initiative launched in 2023, highlighting the continued growth of the community’s support for the annual campaign.

Two people in Radio One Houston branded apparel standing next to cases of bottled water.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Operation Hydration 2026

As temperatures continue to climb across Southeast Texas, the donated water will help Star of Hope provide critical relief to vulnerable Houstonians who are at greater risk during extreme heat.

A smiling woman wearing sunglasses and a black tank top sits among cases of bottled water and other supplies, gesturing with her arms.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Operation Hydration 2026

Radio One Houston thanked Kroger, Star of Hope, volunteers, and the thousands of listeners who helped make this year’s Operation Hydration the most successful campaign in the event’s history.

Radio One Houston Collects 38K Bottles for Operation Hydration was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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