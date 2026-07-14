You Won’t Believe Why These Rappers Were Arrested

Source: Hip-hop has seen its share of headline-making arrests, but not every run-in with the law involved a major crime. Some rappers were arrested over bizarre traffic stops, unusual misunderstandings, odd possessions, or situations that left fans scratching their heads. In several cases, what started as a routine encounter quickly turned into one of the strangest celebrity arrest stories in rap history. | Related: Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters From airport security surprises to speeding tickets and other unexpected incidents, these stories prove that sometimes truth really is stranger than fiction. Here are 15 rappers whose arrests were memorable for some of the most unusual reasons imaginable. 1. Desiigner Reason: Indecent exposure on an international flight In 2023, Desiigner was charged after exposing himself aboard a Delta flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. He later apologized publicly, said he was seeking mental health treatment, and ultimately resolved the federal misdemeanor case. | Related: 20 Celebrity Mugshots That Still Shock The Internet

2. 50 Cent Reason: Using profanity during a concert In 2016, 50 Cent was arrested in St. Kitts after using profanity while performing “P.I.M.P.” Authorities said they had warned him beforehand that public swearing violated local law.

3. DMX Reason: Swearing on stage More than a decade before 50 Cent’s arrest, DMX was also arrested in St. Kitts for violating the island’s profanity law during a concert. He later paid a fine and left the country.

4. Lil Yachty Reason: Driving 150 mph in a Ferrari Georgia State Patrol said Lil Yachty was clocked driving approximately 150 mph in his Ferrari on Interstate 75, leading to his arrest for reckless driving and speeding.

5. Busta Rhymes Reason: Throwing a protein shake Busta Rhymes was arrested after police said he threw a protein drink at a man during a dispute in New York City. It remains one of hip-hop’s most unusual celebrity arrest stories.

6. Snoop Dogg Reason: Packing a police baton in his luggage Airport security discovered a collapsible police baton inside Snoop Dogg’s luggage at a California airport, resulting in his arrest on a prohibited weapons charge.

7. 2 Chainz Reason: Allegedly carrying brass knuckles…that his camp said were actually a ring. In 2012, 2 Chainz was arrested at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after TSA flagged what authorities believed were brass knuckles in his carry-on bag. His representatives and fellow rappers insisted the item was actually a large four-finger ring that spelled “DOPE,” making it one of hip-hop’s most debated airport arrests.

8. T.I. Reason: Mistaken identity In August 2024, T.I. was arrested at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after authorities mistakenly identified him as another man named Clifford Harris who was wanted on a warrant out of Maryland. After his attorney intervened and officials confirmed he was not the person they were seeking, T.I. was released within about two hours, making it one of hip-hop’s strangest celebrity arrests. named Clifford Harris who was wanted on a warrant out of Maryland. After his attorney intervened and officials confirmed he was not the person they were seeking, T.I. was released within about two hours, making it one of hip-hop’s strangest celebrity arrests.

9. Soulja Boy Reason: Running from a routine traffic stop What started as a routine traffic stop escalated when police said Soulja Boy fled from officers, leading to his arrest.

10. Meek Mill Reason: Posting himself doing dirt bike stunts on Instagram In 2017, Meek Mill was arrested after NYPD investigators used videos from his own Instagram Live to identify him allegedly performing wheelies and reckless stunts on a dirt bike through New York City streets. It’s one of the few celebrity arrests where social media essentially became the evidence.

11. Kamaiyah Reason: Refusing to remove her head covering at airport security The Oakland rapper was arrested at Bradley International Airport after refusing to remove a head covering for TSA inspection after it triggered an alarm. It was an unusual airport confrontation rather than a typical celebrity arrest.

12. Fetty Wap Reason: Illegal street racing Before his later federal case, Fetty Wap was arrested after police accused him of participating in an illegal drag race.

13. Ol’ Dirty Bastard Reason: Wearing body armor ODB was arrested after authorities said he illegally possessed a bulletproof vest while he was prohibited from doing so.

14. Afroman Reason: Punching a fan during a concert Afroman was arrested after punching a fan who unexpectedly walked onto the stage during one of his performances. The bizarre incident was captured on video and quickly went viral.