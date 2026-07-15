AV’s National Headlines

Authorities seek public assistance in Nolan Wells death investigation.

Law enforcement warns of scam related to missing person Nancy Guthrie.

ICE agents to wear bodycams after fatal shootings; vehicle stops temporarily halted.

Source: Christine Wonsley / Facebook / Christine Wonsley / Facebook

Sheriff Seeks Public Assistance In Nolan Wells Investigation

(Jackson County, MS) – Authorities in Jackson County, Mississippi are seeking the public’s help in its investigation into the mysterious death of Nolan Wells. Sheriff John Ledbetter is encouraging people to come forward with information as it has been nearly ten days since Wells was last seen. Ledbetter told ABC News, “even if you may think that it might be insignificant. Every little bit helps, and that may be a bigger contribution than you think to this case.” The sheriff also said authorities are aware of a wide range of rumors, and they’re “looking for factual information, witness, firsthand witness knowledge” that could be used in the case.

Scam Warning Sent Out Regarding Nancy Guthrie Search

(Tucson, AZ) — Law enforcement in southern Arizona are sounding the alarm on a scam regarding the search for Nancy Guthrie. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department say they’re aware of posts circulating about the investigation that include a QR code requesting money. Anyone who comes across these posts are urged to ignore them and report it. PCSD says it will never ask for money related to any investigation. Guthrie has been missing since early February. No arrests have been made.

Trump Walks Back Strait Of Hormuz Toll Plan

(Washington, DC) — President Trump is backing off plans to charge a 20-percent toll fee in the Strait of Hormuz. In a Truth Social post this morning, he said he made the decision “based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership.” The president added the now-axed toll fee will be replaced by “investment deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States.” Trump said, “Oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome power of the United States military.” This all comes after the U.S. carried out a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

U.S. Reimposes Naval Blockade, Carries Out More Strikes

(Undated) — The U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is back in effect. That’s according to U.S. Central Command. It also comes after the U.S. launched strikes against Iran for the fourth straight day. Earlier, President Trump walked back his plan to impose a 20-percent toll related to the Strait. The president said the now-axed toll fee will be replaced by “investment deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States.”

DHS: ICE Agents To Start Wearing Bodycams

(Washington, DC) — More ICE agents will wear body cameras after two recent fatal shootings of immigrants during traffic stops. The Department of Homeland Security released a statement Tuesday saying every Immigration and Customs Enforcement team will have at least one agent wearing a bodycam during arrests from now on. The department said the new policy is a top priority because it claims “the media” is spreading “smears about our law enforcement.” Last week, ICE agents fatally shot a Mexican man in Texas, and then on Monday shot a Colombian man in Maine. In both cases, the agents were not wearing bodycams.

Reports: ICE To Stop Most Vehicle Stops

(Washington, DC) — ICE agents have been told to end most vehicle stops for the foreseeable future. That’s according to multiple reports citing federal sources. This comes after two deadly shootings involving agents happened in less than a week. Yesterday in Maine, a 26-year-old man from Colombia was shot and killed after officials said he allegedly drove in the direction of an agent. That happened just days after a Mexican immigrant was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Houston. In both instances officials said the men killed were not the intended targets. The move to end vehicle stops will only be temporary until ICE agents receive new training.