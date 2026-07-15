AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Texans, NBA, World Cup And More.

Janice McNair, Texans co-founder, passes away at 89 surrounded by family

American League defeats National League 4-0 in MLB All-Star Game

76ers stars Maxey, Embiid, and Brown actively recruiting LeBron James

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Houston Texans Co-Founder Janice McNair Dies At 89

(Houston, TX) — The Houston Texans are announcing the death of the team’s co-founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair. The team says McNair passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by her family. She was 89. One of her four children, Cal McNair, leads the franchise as Texans Chair and CEO. Janice and Bob McNair moved to Houston in 1960, and ultimately donated more than a half-billion dollars to charity through their various foundations. She was inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor last year for bringing pro football back to Houston.

American League Shuts Out National League In All-Star Game

(Philadelphia, PA) — The American League beat the National League 4-0 in Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game from Philadelphia. Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger received the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP Award.

Report: 76ers’ Stars Pursue LeBron To Join Team

(Philadelphia, PA) — The 76ers are trying to create a monster. ESPN reports three of the team’s star players are ramping up their pursuit of four-time NBA champion LeBron James. Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown have all been in communication with James, and Maxey is leading the charge. He’s referred to the 41-year-old as a “big brother” in the past, and both share the same agent. The Cavaliers and Heat are also in the mix to land James.

Bueckers Critical Of WNBA’s Lack Of Black Women Coaches

(Dallas, TX) — Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is calling out the WNBA for its lack of Black woman head coaches. Seven of the league’s 15 coaches are women, but said this past weekend that many strong, Black candidates are being passed over for top jobs. Bueckers, who is white, says in a league that was built on the backs of Black women, there should be more opportunities for them to lead teams.

Shaq Bringing DJ Show To Houston In September

(Houston, TX) — Former NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is taking his DJ show on the road in Texas, with Houston as one of his stops. O’Neal, who performs under the name DJ Diesel, announced on Tuesday a four-city Texas tour promoting his annual electronic music festival in Fort Worth, known as Shaq’s Bass All-Stars. The tour kicks off in El Paso on September 17th, and will pass through San Antonio on the 18th, followed by Houston on the 19th and wrapping up in Dallas on the 20th.