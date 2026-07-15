Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: A Win for Black Farmers, Politics, and a Major Health Issue

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Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From a growing health scare to a major courtroom victory for Black farmers, here’s what you should keep on your radar this week.

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A Health Warning You Can’t Ignore

Public health officials are sounding the alarm over a serious spike in cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection now spreading across 31 states. The illness causes miserable, drawn-out bouts of explosive diarrhea, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scrambling to pin down the exact source of contamination. Michigan, New York, Ohio, and North Carolina remain the hardest-hit areas. Officials are urging everyone to take extra care with fresh fruits and vegetables. Wash your produce thoroughly, and stay informed as investigators track the outbreak.

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