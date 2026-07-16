Keith Sweat and Cupid Bring New Hit to the One Voyage Cruise

Cupid's 'Cupid Shuffle' led to recognition, but he's excited to showcase his vocal skills with Keith Sweat.

Keith Sweat is exploring various genres, including R&B, Afrobeats, and Southern Soul, to showcase his versatility.

The One Voyage Cruise will feature a lineup of legendary artists and raise funds for HBCU students.

Source: Keith Sweat and Cupid / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Music legends Keith Sweat and Cupid are proving that great music never goes out of style.

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The two artists recently joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about their new collaboration, “Still Got That Good Love,” their upcoming performances on the One Voyage Cruise, and why Southern Soul continues to connect with audiences across generations.

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Known worldwide for the iconic “Cupid Shuffle,” Cupid said fans can expect an interactive experience whenever he performs.

“It’s the greatest interactive concert you could possibly go to,” he said. “People are dancing, having fun, and it feels like one big family reunion.”

While many fans know him as the king of line dances, Cupid said he’s grateful that his duet with Keith Sweat gives listeners a chance to hear another side of his artistry.

“Songs like ‘Still Got That Good Love’ give me the opportunity to show my vocal skills alongside someone known for incredible vocals,” Cupid explained.

The Louisiana native also reflected on his appearance on The Voice, where none of the celebrity coaches turned their chairs during his blind audition. Looking back, Cupid said the experience ended up being a blessing in disguise.

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More than four million viewers watched him perform that night, helping many people finally connect the face behind the massively successful “Cupid Shuffle.”

“It worked out,” he said. “A lot of people knew the song, but they didn’t know what I looked like.”

Cupid also admitted the experience taught him an important lesson.

“I learned never to disrespect your blessing,” he said. “I was so focused on trying to move past ‘Cupid Shuffle’ that I wasn’t appreciating what God had already blessed me with.”

Meanwhile, Keith Sweat shared how he became interested in Southern Soul music after growing up listening to artists like Bobby Womack and Johnny Taylor.

“I knew I could do that type of music,” Sweat said. “So I decided to jump into it.”

The R&B icon revealed he’s currently working on three different albums at once, including projects focused on R&B, Afrobeats, and Southern Soul.

“I want to show people that’s what I do,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know I can work in all these genres.”

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One of the interview’s biggest surprises came when Sweat shared the untold story behind his unforgettable wedding performance in the 1991 film New Jack City.

He revealed that he was originally supposed to perform “Let’s Chill” during the wedding scene, but the song never made it into the film due to behind-the-scenes complications. Forced to come up with something quickly, he wrote “There You Go Telling Me No Again” overnight so production could move forward.

“That’s why people always ask why I was singing that song at a wedding,” Sweat laughed.

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Both artists will perform aboard the One Voyage Cruise this fall, where fans can expect plenty of music, dancing, and unforgettable moments. Cupid said his goal remains the same every time he takes the stage: bringing people together through music.

“That’s what I love most,” he said. “Seeing everybody come together and celebrate life.”

Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment, including Eric Benét, T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, along with enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at OneVoyageCruise.com or call 214-495-1963

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Keith Sweat and Cupid Bring New Hit to the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com