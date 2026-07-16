Astros Send McCullers to Brewers for Jadyn Fielder

The Milwaukee Brewers have added much-needed depth to their injury-riddled pitching staff, acquiring veteran right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon from the Houston Astros in a trade announced Wednesday.

In exchange, Houston receives minor league outfielder and designated hitter Jadyn Fielder, the 21-year-old son of former Brewers slugger Prince Fielder and grandson of longtime major league standout Cecil Fielder. Milwaukee will also assume $2.5 million of McCullers’ remaining salary this season, while Houston covers the rest of the financial commitment.

Source: Houston Astros / Getty

The move comes as the Brewers sit atop the National League Central, holding a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. Despite owning one of baseball’s best pitching staffs with a 3.48 team ERA, Milwaukee has been hit hard by injuries to its starting rotation. Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, while left-hander Kyle Harrison recently landed on the injured list with forearm tightness.

McCullers, 32, waived his no-trade clause to join Milwaukee. The former All-Star has struggled this season, posting a 2-3 record with a 6.51 ERA in 55⅓ innings before landing on the injured list with a rotator cuff impingement. He is currently making a minor league rehab assignment.

Despite his recent injury history, McCullers brings significant postseason experience and a proven track record. The former first-round pick has spent his entire career with Houston, compiling a 53-40 record with a 3.85 ERA and 904 strikeouts in 148 starts. He was an All-Star in 2017, helped the Astros win two World Series titles and finished seventh in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2021.

Houston general manager Dana Brown said the trade gives the Astros greater payroll flexibility while allowing them to pursue additional offensive help before the trade deadline.

“We are still trying to improve this team,” Brown said. “We are still actively talking about acquiring a left-hand bat.”

Gordon, 27, also provides rotation depth for Milwaukee and remains under team control through the 2028 season. He has made four appearances this year after spending much of 2025 in Houston’s starting rotation.

For the Astros, the deal centers on acquiring Fielder, whose baseball pedigree immediately stands out. He is batting .233 with three home runs, 23 RBIs and 10 stolen bases for Class-A Carolina this season. Brown praised the young prospect’s versatility and family lineage, saying Houston is excited about the opportunity to add another promising bat to its farm system.

Astros Send McCullers to Brewers for Jadyn Fielder was originally published on theboxhouston.com