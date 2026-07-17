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Bun B Adds Z-Ro, Devin the Dude & Botany Boyz to 'Been Ridin' Dirty'

Bun B Adds Z-Ro, Devin the Dude & Botany Boyz to 'Been Ridin' Dirty'

Published on July 17, 2026
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Poster for a concert event called "Bun B Presents: Goin' Ridin' Dirty" on August 1, 2026 in Sugar Land, TX, featuring performances by Bun B, Lil' Keke, Big K.R.I.T., Slim Thug, and more.
Source: General / General

The lineup for Bun B’s highly anticipated Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert just got even bigger. Houston Hip-Hop legends Z-Ro, Devin the Dude, and Botany Boyz have officially been added to the star-studded celebration, giving fans even more reason to be at Smart Financial Centre on August 1.

RELATED: Bun B Reveals the UGK & Tupac Connection That Almost Happened

RELATED: 97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers

The special event will celebrate the legacy of UGK’s iconic Ridin’ Dirty album, with Bun B performing the classic project live from start to finish. Joining him on stage will be an all-star lineup that includes Lil’ Keke, Big K.R.I.T., Slim Thug, David Banner, 8Ball & MJG, Le$, Chamillionaire, Killa Kyleon, Z-Ro, Devin the Dude, and Botany Boyz.

Poster for a concert event called "Been Ridin' Dirty" on August 1, 2026 in Sugar Land, TX, featuring performances by Bun B, Lil' Keke, Big K.R.I.T., and Slim Thug.
Source: General / General

The Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert has quickly become one of Houston’s most anticipated Hip-Hop events of the summer, bringing together some of the biggest names from the city’s rap scene alongside artists who helped shape Southern Hip-Hop. For longtime fans of UGK, the concert promises to be a celebration of one of the most influential albums in rap history and the lasting impact of Bun B and the late Pimp C.

Trill Burgers fast food packaging featuring the Trill brand logo and images of cheeseburgers.
Source: 97.9 The Box / Trill Burgers

Fans can also save on tickets by visiting participating Trill Burgers locations and ordering a Ridin’ Dirty Meal. Each meal includes a QR code on the box that unlocks a special discount for the concert, making it even easier to be part of what is shaping up to be a legendary night for Houston Hip-Hop.

Bun B Adds Z-Ro, Devin the Dude & Botany Boyz to 'Been Ridin' Dirty' was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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