Kandi Crush Battle: Dave Hollister vs. Stokley

Dave Hollister's gritty, church-rooted soul evokes personal experiences in his relationship songs.

Stokley's musical precision, range, and polished sound reflect his work with the respected band Mint Condition.

The battle highlights the artists' commitment to authentic R&B and their ability to captivate audiences with their talents.

Source: Dave Hollister / Dave Hollister

This Kandi Crush Battle is for the listeners who appreciate a man who can really sing, tell a story and make every word feel like it came from experience. Dave Hollister and Stokley both possess voices that are instantly recognizable, but they approach R&B from two very different directions. Dave Hollister brings grit, church-rooted soul and the kind of emotional delivery that makes a relationship song feel like a personal testimony. Stokley brings musical precision, range and the polished musicianship that helped make Mint Condition one of the most respected bands in modern R&B. Putting them together creates a battle that is mature, emotional and filled with records that speak directly to love, commitment and responsibility.

Dave Hollister opens with “One Woman Man,” a record that captures the moment when somebody decides to stop playing games and commit to the person who truly matters. His voice carries weight because he sounds like he has lived every lyric. Stokley responds with “She,” showing how easily he can blend romance, rhythm and smooth contemporary production. Dave comes back with “Take Care of Home,” and the message alone makes this one of the strongest songs in the matchup. It reminds listeners that attention, loyalty and appreciation matter, especially when life becomes busy and people begin taking relationships for granted. Stokley answers with “Level,” a confident record that proves his solo catalog can stand proudly beside everything he accomplished with Mint Condition.

The final round deepens the emotional side of the battle. Dave Hollister’s “Keep Lovin’ You” is sincere, warm and built around the kind of devotion that gives grown-folks R&B its lasting appeal. Stokley closes with Mint Condition’s “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes),” one of the most beloved R&B songs of the 1990s. From the live instrumentation to Stokley’s unmistakable vocals, that record remains a powerful reminder of what a real band can bring to soul music. It still gets an immediate reaction at concerts, cookouts and every event where true R&B lovers gather.

For me, this battle comes down to storytelling versus musicianship. Dave Hollister makes every record sound like a chapter from somebody’s real relationship, while Stokley brings vocal excellence and a catalog filled with beautifully arranged music. “Take Care of Home” gives Dave a strong advantage, but “Pretty Brown Eyes” is nearly impossible to defeat. No matter which artist receives your vote, this battle celebrates two men who have remained committed to soulful, authentic R&B. So tell me, are you riding with Dave Hollister or giving the crown to Stokley?