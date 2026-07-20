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Madd Hatta's Daily Dilemma

SELLOUT OR SURVIVOR: A 13-YEAR-OLD CHOSE STABILITY

DAILY DILEMMA: SELLOUT OR SURVIVOR: A 13-YEAR-OLD CHOSE STABILITY

A mom went viral calling her 13-year-old a "sellout" for choosing his grandparents over homelessness.

Published on July 20, 2026
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Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

A mother, down on her luck. Living hotel 2 hotel, car 2 car, motel 2 motel. Her 13-year-old son? He made a choice. He chose his grandmama & his papa. He chose a roof. He chose stability. & Mama went viral calling him a SELLOUT.

Let that sit.

A boy — 13 years young — picked peace over pain and instead of pride, he got called a traitor on camera. The internet lit up. The phones lit up and Majic 102.1 lit up right along with it.

One listener kept it all the way real:

“The fact that she’s calling her 13-year-old son a sellout and upset that he’s leaving to go be with his grandparents who can provide better is absurd — she should want her son to be in an environment where he can get what he needs.”

Another dropped the truth clean:

“I think the little boy got more sense. He’s only 13 — what does she think he’s going to do? He can’t protect her. At least she got one somewhere safe.”

Facts on facts.

RAISING GROUNDED KIDS — THE PLAYBOOK

Good parenting ain’t about guilt. It’s about grace. Here’s the game:

  • Stability first — kids thrive on safety, routine & rest. A steady roof beats a shaky ride every time.
  • Lead with love, not shame — never weaponize a child’s choices. Encourage, don’t accuse.
  • Let the village help — grandparents, aunties, mentors. It takes a village 2 raise royalty.
  • Model resilience — show them how to rise, not just how to hurt.

This 13-year-old? He didn’t sell out. He grew up and that’s the truth.

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