AV’s Daily Power Point ” Changed Lives”

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“For I am not ashamed of the Gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile.”

Romans 1:16

We’ve all faced moments when sharing our faith feels daunting—whether it’s a conversation with a coworker, a friend asking tough questions, or simply living out your beliefs in a skeptical world. The fear of rejection, judgment, or saying the “wrong thing” can silence even the boldest among us.

But here’s the truth: the gospel isn’t a script we recite perfectly; it’s the unstoppable power that transformed Saul—a man who hunted Christians—into Paul, a herald of grace. That same explosive power lives in you .

You don’t need all the answers. You just need to point others to the One who does. Boldness doesn’t always mean preaching from a pulpit. Sometimes, it’s as simple as texting a struggling friend, “I’m praying for you—can I share a verse that helped me?” Or posting a story about how He carried you through your darkest season.

Your scars tell a story of redemption. Your joy whispers of His presence. Even your quiet acts of love are echoes of His goodness. The world isn’t waiting for perfect Christians—it’s desperate for real ones. People who aren’t afraid to say, “I’m broken, but I’m loved. And this love? It’s not just for me—it’s for you too.”

So today, live unashamed. Let your life reflect His grace—not because you’re flawless, but because He is faithful.

Heavenly Father,

Thank You for the gospel—a message so powerful it changes lives, including mine. When fear or doubt tries to silence me, remind me that Your Spirit works through my willingness, not my perfection. Give me courage to live authentically, pointing others to You through both my words and actions. Help me step into today unashamed—not because I’m flawless, but because Your grace is enough. May my life reflect Your love and draw others closer to You.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.