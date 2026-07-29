Listen Live
Close
Kandi Eastman

Kandi Crush Battle: Johnnie Taylor vs. Al Green

Kandi Crush Battle: Johnnie Taylor vs. Al Green Is a Celebration of Southern Soul

Published on July 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Al Green performs on Soul Train.
Source: Soul Train / Getty

This Kandi Crush Battle takes us straight into the heart of Southern soul with two men whose music continues to fill cookouts, family reunions, blues clubs and Sunday-afternoon playlists. Johnnie Taylor and Al Green both understood how to sing about love, but they approached it from very different directions. Johnnie Taylor brought grit, personality and stories about everyday relationships, while Al Green brought smoothness, vulnerability and one of the most recognizable voices in soul music.

Johnnie opens with “Disco Lady,” a record that blended soul and disco while giving him one of the biggest hits of his career. The song is playful, confident and impossible to hear without moving a little. Al Green responds with “Love and Happiness,” and that is where the battle immediately becomes serious. From the opening guitar to Al’s passionate vocals, the song captures both the beauty and struggle that come with loving another person.

The second round places Johnnie Taylor’s “Just Because” against Al Green’s version of “For the Good Times.” “Just Because” speaks to the pain of being left after giving someone your love and support. Johnnie sounds wounded, but he also sounds determined not to be destroyed by the situation. “For the Good Times,” meanwhile, is a quiet goodbye. Al Green turns the song into a tender final moment between two people who know their relationship is ending but still want to remember what was beautiful.

Then Johnnie closes with “Last Two Dollars,” a bluesy favorite about spending your final money trying to hold on to a good time. It is funny, relatable and filled with the storytelling that made Johnnie Taylor beloved by grown-folks audiences. Al answers with “Let’s Stay Together,” one of the most enduring love songs ever recorded. The message is simple, but Al’s voice makes commitment sound like the most important promise in the world.

Johnnie Taylor gives us real-life stories, humor and the raw flavor of Southern soul. Al Green gives us romance, elegance and records that have become permanent parts of American music. This one may come down to whether you want the blues club or the candlelit living room. Who gets your vote: Johnnie Taylor or Al Green?

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Text: "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY. REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
UniverSoul Circus
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To UniverSoul Circus

Comments
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits

Comments
A smiling woman with braided hair wearing a white shirt with navy blue accents, standing in a park setting with people in the background.
Local  |  Kandi Eastman

Late-Night Line Dance Wednesdays at The Original Red Rooster

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close