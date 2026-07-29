Kandi Crush Battle: Johnnie Taylor vs. Al Green

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This Kandi Crush Battle takes us straight into the heart of Southern soul with two men whose music continues to fill cookouts, family reunions, blues clubs and Sunday-afternoon playlists. Johnnie Taylor and Al Green both understood how to sing about love, but they approached it from very different directions. Johnnie Taylor brought grit, personality and stories about everyday relationships, while Al Green brought smoothness, vulnerability and one of the most recognizable voices in soul music.

Johnnie opens with “Disco Lady,” a record that blended soul and disco while giving him one of the biggest hits of his career. The song is playful, confident and impossible to hear without moving a little. Al Green responds with “Love and Happiness,” and that is where the battle immediately becomes serious. From the opening guitar to Al’s passionate vocals, the song captures both the beauty and struggle that come with loving another person.

The second round places Johnnie Taylor’s “Just Because” against Al Green’s version of “For the Good Times.” “Just Because” speaks to the pain of being left after giving someone your love and support. Johnnie sounds wounded, but he also sounds determined not to be destroyed by the situation. “For the Good Times,” meanwhile, is a quiet goodbye. Al Green turns the song into a tender final moment between two people who know their relationship is ending but still want to remember what was beautiful.

Then Johnnie closes with “Last Two Dollars,” a bluesy favorite about spending your final money trying to hold on to a good time. It is funny, relatable and filled with the storytelling that made Johnnie Taylor beloved by grown-folks audiences. Al answers with “Let’s Stay Together,” one of the most enduring love songs ever recorded. The message is simple, but Al’s voice makes commitment sound like the most important promise in the world.

Johnnie Taylor gives us real-life stories, humor and the raw flavor of Southern soul. Al Green gives us romance, elegance and records that have become permanent parts of American music. This one may come down to whether you want the blues club or the candlelit living room. Who gets your vote: Johnnie Taylor or Al Green?