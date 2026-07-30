Listen Live
Close
Kandi Eastman

Kandi Crush Battle: Guy vs. Jagged Edge

Kandi Crush Battle: Guy vs. Jagged Edge Brings New Jack Swing Against 2000s R&B

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Guy Live In Concert
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

This Kandi Crush Battle brings together two groups that helped define two major eras of male R&B. Guy helped launch the New Jack Swing movement during the late 1980s, combining soulful vocals with hip-hop drums, keyboards and dance-floor energy. Jagged Edge arrived in the 1990s and became one of the leading groups of the early 2000s, delivering songs about commitment, heartbreak and the complicated road toward lasting love.

Jagged Edge opens with “Let’s Get Married,” one of the most recognizable wedding songs of its generation. The original gives couples a heartfelt proposal, while the remix turned the same message into a celebration that could fill a reception dance floor. Guy answers with “I Like,” a New Jack Swing classic that captures the excitement of attraction with Teddy Riley’s production and Aaron Hall’s unmistakable voice.

The second round pairs Jagged Edge’s “He Can’t Love U” with Guy’s “Let’s Chill.” “He Can’t Love U” is a confident plea from a man convinced that another person cannot provide the same love he can. The group’s harmonies make the jealousy and longing sound smooth. “Let’s Chill,” however, slows everything down and gives Aaron Hall space to deliver one of Guy’s most beloved romantic performances. That song remains proof that New Jack Swing groups could create memorable slow jams just as easily as dance records.

Jagged Edge closes with “Gotta Be,” a sincere promise of love and dedication that helped establish the group early in its career. Guy answers with “Goodbye Love,” an emotional record that shows the pain hiding beneath the group’s energetic image. It gives listeners a chance to hear the depth and vulnerability in Aaron Hall’s delivery.

Guy represents innovation, performance and the sound that helped transform late-1980s R&B. Jagged Edge represents harmony, romance and a catalog that became the soundtrack to countless relationships and weddings. The matchup asks listeners to choose between two different eras of men singing directly to women. Are you taking the New Jack Swing foundation of Guy, or the relationship anthems of Jagged Edge?

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Text: "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY. REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
To Whom It May Concern
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Jill Scott Tickets PLUS $250 Cash for Gas!

Comments
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits

Comments
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Sam Neill, “Jurassic Park” and “Event Horizon” Star, Dies at 78

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close