AV’s H -Town Headlines

Texas man pleads guilty to supporting ISIS and faces up to 10 years in prison

Siblings killed in Harris County shooting, ex-boyfriend charged with capital murder

FBI joins search for missing Jordanian soccer player who disappeared in Houston

Source: Inside Indiana Business / Inside Indiana Business

Guilty Plea In Terrorism Case

(Houston, TX) — A Texas man is pleading guilty to supporting ISIS. The FBI says when Anas Said [[ ah-nahs sye-eed ]] was arrested in Houston last year, the propaganda he was posting online was shocking.

FBI Special Agent Douglas Williams says the 30-year old also talked about attacking members of the U.S. military in posts to social media. Said [[sye-eed]] faces up to one-decade in federal prison for trying to hide the fact that he aided a foreign terrorist organization.

Update: Siblings Killed In Harris County Shooting Identified

(Harris County, TX) — Police have released the names of the siblings killed over the weekend in a shooting in Harris County. The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Karen Rivera and 29-year-old Alberto Sidonio. Police say the victims were ambushed in the driveway of a home along West Canino Road on Sunday morning. Rivera’s ex-boyfriend, Angel Javier Rodriguez, has been charged with capital murder in the killings.

>BI Joins Search For Missing Jordanian Soccer Player

(Houston, TX) — The FBI is joining the search for a Jordanian soccer player who disappeared hours after arriving in Houston. Investigators say 25-year-old Rabe’e (RAH-bay) Ata (AH-to) Juma’a (Joo-mah) Alqaq (Al-kock) was last seen around midnight Sunday on the Rice University campus. Alqaq came to Houston to participate in the Genuine Cup, an international tournament for athletes with intellectual disabilities. He reportedly told his coach and teammates that he was going for a walk, but never returned to his room. Anyone with any information should call the Rice University Police Department at 713-348-6000.

Baytown PD Investigating Officer Accused Of Misusing License Plate Reader System

(Baytown, TX) — The Baytown Police Department is launching both an internal and criminal investigation after receiving allegations that one of its officers misused the department’s Flock Safety license plate reader system. Police Chief John Stringer announced the investigations in a video message and a Facebook post. Stringer said, “If these allegations are sustained, then the employee involved will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and policy.” The accused officer hasn’t been identified.

Health Officials Remind To Take Precautions During Extreme Heat

(Houston, TX) — Extreme heat continues in the Houston-area. This has health officials reminding the public to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. This includes drinking plenty of water, staying in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible and checking on elderly neighbors, friends and family. Pet owners are also reminded not to leave their pets outdoors for prolonged periods of time.

Traveler’s Cart Closing After Friday

(Houston, TX) — Traveler’s Cart in Montrose is closing after less than two years in business. The management team announced that this Friday will be the last day of operations for the restaurant. Traveler’s Cart’s sister restaurant, Traveler’s Table, will remain open. The closing comes months after the deaths of the owners, Matthew and Thy Mitchell. In May, the couple and their two children were found shot to death in their home on Kingston Place in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Astros Shortstop Jeremy Pena Named American League Player Of Week

(Houston, TX) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena has been named American League player of the week. This is the first such recognition of his career. Pena was 13-for-26 with five home runs in six games last week against the Marlins and the White Sox, in which the Astros went 5-1.

Astros Edge Angels

(Anaheim, CA) — The Astros scored the final six runs including four in the ninth inning to pull out a 6-4 win over the Angels in Anaheim. Taylor Trammel homered for Houston, which has won six of seven. Cristian Javier picked up the win and Josh Hader posted his 13th save. Vaughn Grissom homered and drove in two for the Halos, who have dropped four of five. Jose Fermin took the loss.