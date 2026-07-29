Reality AV Moment On A New Dress Code For Students

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Tuskegee University New Dress Code Sparks Debate

Tuskegee University’s new dress code is causing debate online. Starting this fall, the Alabama HBCU is banning bedroom slippers, bonnets and durags in classrooms, the cafeteria and other campus locations. Revealing clothing will also be banned. Students who attend professional events and business meetings will have to wear business suits. While many alumni are speaking out in favor of the move, others argue it seems a little too close to cultural policing, particularly when Black hair has been targeted over the years in schools and workplaces. University President Dr. Mark Brown says the goal is not to “restrict students from enjoying the Tuskegee Experience, but to prepare them with a solid foundation for the workforce they will enter once they leave Tuskegee.”

Study Shows Finances Tied To Brain Health Later In Life

A study shows finances and brain health are tied together. British researchers looked at 27-hundred people who were 80-years-old and found those in the bottom 20 percent financially in their mid life- were slower on cognitive tests and scored worse on memory tests in their later years. The study shows cognitive decline was slower for those better off financially at midlife. The study was published in the Innovation in Aging journal.

Large Construction Pay Raises Make Trades The ‘It’ Career

A new survey reveals that construction is booming when it comes to wage increases. An analysis by ADP found that last month pay growth for job-changers in construction was up nearly 13-percent. Median gross pay was over 59-thousand dollars compared to 43-thousand dollars for all job-switchers that month. ADP says the hiring boom for construction workers, along with their increasing salaries, is likely to continue while apprenticeship and trade programs grow.