The Buy Black Marketplace Returns to Houston August 1st

Source: General / Radio One

Supporting Black-owned businesses is one of the most direct ways we can help entrepreneurs grow, create jobs and continue investing in our neighborhoods. Houston residents will have another opportunity to shop with purpose when The Buy Black Marketplace returns Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shrine of the Black Madonna Cultural and Event Center, located at 5309 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The marketplace will bring together local Black-owned businesses and food vendors, giving shoppers the chance to discover products they may not find inside a traditional shopping center. Depending on the participating vendors, guests may find clothing, jewelry, beauty products, artwork, home goods, books, services and plenty of delicious food. The event also creates an environment where business owners can introduce themselves, explain their products and build relationships directly with potential customers.

When we say “buy Black,” it is about more than making a purchase based only on identity. It is about intentionally supporting creativity, ownership and economic growth within the community. Small businesses often depend on local customers, word of mouth and events like this to reach new audiences. One purchase can help an entrepreneur pay for inventory, upgrade equipment, hire assistance or continue developing an idea that started at a kitchen table.

The Shrine of the Black Madonna has regularly hosted The Buy Black Marketplace as a recurring community event, providing vendors with space to connect with Houston shoppers. That consistency matters because business owners need more than attention during Black History Month or following a viral social-media campaign. Sustainable support happens when customers continue showing up throughout the year.

This is also a wonderful outing for families. Children can see people who look like them owning companies, creating products and building something of their own. Those examples can plant a seed and show the next generation that entrepreneurship is a real possibility for them too.

So come hungry, bring your shopping bags and prepare to meet some talented people doing business right here in Houston. You may find a new favorite restaurant, clothing brand or service provider while helping money circulate within the community. The Buy Black Marketplace gives us a chance to shop, connect and celebrate Black excellence all in one place—and Ms. Kandi loves an event where everybody can leave with something meaningful.