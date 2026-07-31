Big Belly’s and The Original Red Rooster Back 2 School Event

Source: General / Radio One

The beginning of a new school year can be exciting for children, but it can also create a lot of pressure for parents trying to purchase backpacks, notebooks, uniforms, shoes and everything else students need. That is why I love seeing local businesses and community organizations step forward to help Houston families. Original Big Belly’s and The Original Red Rooster are presenting a free back-to-school event on Tuesday, August 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 13334 Almeda Road in Houston.

Organizers plan to distribute 300 free backpacks filled with school supplies while quantities last. Families will also be able to enjoy free food, complimentary haircuts, music from a live DJ, a bounce house and additional activities. Events like this do more than hand a child a backpack. They help students begin the year feeling prepared, supported and excited to return to the classroom.

Every parent knows how quickly those back-to-school expenses can add up. A backpack may not seem expensive by itself, but once you add paper, folders, pencils, markers, glue, calculators and other classroom requests, the total can become difficult for families already managing groceries, rent and transportation. Free community giveaways can help relieve some of that burden and allow parents to focus their resources on the other necessities their children may need.

I also appreciate the inclusion of free haircuts because looking good can help a child feel confident on that first day. A fresh haircut, a new backpack and a full set of supplies can completely change how a student walks into the classroom. Add free food, music and a bounce house, and the event becomes a celebration rather than another stressful errand.

Houston has several organizations preparing back-to-school giveaways this season, which shows how much need exists and how strongly our community responds when families need support. Parents planning to attend should arrive early because the backpacks and supplies will likely be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

So gather the children and head to The Original Red Rooster on August 4. This is an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon together while collecting a few essentials for the upcoming school year. When local businesses invest in children, the entire community benefits—and that is something worth celebrating.