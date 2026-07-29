AV’s H -Town Headlines

Prosecutors to decide if they'll seek death penalty against singer D4vd accused of killing teen

Chiefs' offensive coordinator's wife shot, son arrested for malicious wounding and firearm felony

Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Harris County deputy constable and her daughter in DWI crash

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

L.A. County Prosecutors to Decide Whether to Seek Death Penalty Against Singer D4vd

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County prosecutors are expected to decide soon whether to seek the death penalty against singer D4vd [[ David ]]. A judge ordered the capital murder case against the singer to proceed to trial after a nearly weeklong preliminary hearing. The singer, David Burke, is accused of killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, then dismembering her body. Prosecutors say they were having a sexual relationship, and Burke killed her in 2025 to silence her, to protect his music career. Along with the murder charge, Burke is also facing special circumstance allegations of lying in wait, murder for financial gain and killing a witness in a criminal investigation. No trial date has been set.

Wife Of Chiefs’ Bieniemy Shot

(Kansas City, MO) — The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is recovering following a shooting. Fifty-seven-year-old Mia Bieniemy was shot at the family’s home in Loudon County, Virginia, on Sunday evening and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The couple’s son, 27-year-old Zion Elijah Bieniemy, was arrested for malicious wounding and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Eric Bieniemy is in the first season of his second stint as Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

Man found guilty in deadly Katy Freeway DWI crash sentenced to 25 years

A jury has sentenced Omar Jose Alvarado to at least 20 years in prison for killing a Harris County deputy constable and her daughter in a drunk driving crash in 2024. Alvarado was found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and received 25 years for the deputy constable’s death and 20 years for her daughter’s death. The crash occurred on the I-10 Katy Freeway when Alvarado struck the constable’s vehicle from behind, causing a fiery explosion that killed both victims. It is unclear whether Alvarado’s sentences will be served consecutively or concurrently.

28-year-old accused officer killer back behind bars after posting a million-dollar bond

A man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy had his bond revoked after failing a drug test. Dremone Francis and his codefendant are accused of the 2024 slaying of Deputy Fernando Esqueda. The judge faced criticism for setting a $1 million bond, which Francis posted in February 2025. The District Attorney’s office is pushing for Francis to remain in custody with no bond. A hearing is scheduled for next month to address the situation.

Houston Woman Admits Hijacking Driver Accounts

(Houston, TX) — A Houston woman is admitting that she helped steal DoorDash drivers’ pay by taking over their accounts. According to the DOJ, 26-year-old Evan Edwards pleaded guilty Monday in Oakland, becoming the second Houston defendant to admit joining the scheme. Edwards and 26-year-old Oluwatobi Otukelu [[ oh-loo-wah-TOH-bee oh-too-KEH-loo ]] used stolen personal info to pose as drivers, trick DoorDash support, and redirect wages from at least 138 victims. Edwards admitted she and Otukelu obtained at least 160-thousand dollars. Edwards faces up to 20 years in prison.

Sugar Land teen recovering after rare barracuda attack in Turks and Caicos

A 13-year-old girl from Sugar Land, Texas, was bitten by a barracuda while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, resulting in serious injuries to her hand. Despite the ordeal, she remains passionate about marine life and her dream of becoming a marine biologist. The incident occurred while she was doing a handstand in shallow water, and a stranger who was a nurse helped stop the bleeding before she received medical treatment. The girl, named Claire Macdonel, has maintained a positive attitude and plans to undergo surgery while continuing to pursue her dream career. She advises others to avoid wearing reflective jewelry while swimming to prevent similar incidents.

More Houstonians report abandoned Xfinity cables after initial 2 Helps You report, company acts swiftly with solution

Following a previous investigation by 2 Helps You into abandoned Xfinity cables left behind after service work, more homeowners in the Houston area have come forward with similar complaints. Homeowners have reported abandoned cables draped across fences and tangled around utility boxes and trees, despite repeated attempts to contact Xfinity for resolution. After reaching out to Xfinity, crews promptly removed the abandoned cables left behind after previous work, emphasizing the importance of customers staying connected and restoring service quickly. Viewers are encouraged to document abandoned cables with photos and contact utility or communications providers for resolution.

Officials hope 10,000 free Dynamo, Dash tickets can grow soccer in Houston

The Houston Dynamo and Dash have partnered with the City of Houston to distribute 10,000 free tickets to upcoming matches in an effort to build on the excitement generated by recent World Cup events in the city. Mayor John Whitmire expressed his support for the initiative, stating that he has become a soccer fan. Dynamo and Dash President Jessica O’Neill emphasized the joy and memories created during the World Cup experience in Houston. The tickets are being marketed as available to first-time attendees, with a two-ticket maximum per person, and can be acquired online or at community centers across the city. Soccer announcer Glenn Davis believes that the Dynamo’s community-based efforts are crucial for growing the sport in Houston beyond just distributing tickets.