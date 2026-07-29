AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Training Camp, NCAA, And More.

Vita Vea requests trade, Baker Mayfield halts contract talks with Bucs

Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey placed on PUP list

FBI ramps up security planning for Super Bowl 64 in Nashville

Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

Vea Trade Request, Mayfield Contract Loom Over Bucs

(Tampa, FL) — Contract-related turmoil is threatening to overshadow the start of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp. Veterans reported today amid reports that nose tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade after talks toward a new deal stalled. Meantime, quarterback Baker Mayfield has said he’ll cut off contract negotiations when camp begins as he enters the last year of his current deal. The Bucs’ will hold their first practice tomorrow.

Rodgers Says “Zero Debate” Over Final Season

(Latrobe, PA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no doubts that the upcoming season will be his last. Speaking today at training camp, the 42-year-old said there’s “zero debate” about whether he’ll hang up his helmet for good in January. Rodgers was responding to wideout DK Metcalf, who speculated that a great season this year might tempt him to return for a 23rd NFL campaign.

Steelers’ Porter Hurt During Conditioning Test, Placed On PUP

(Latrobe, PA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be down two veteran defensive backs when they hit the practice field at training camp tomorrow. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was placed on the physically unable to perform list today after aggravating his back during the team’s conditioning test. Fellow DB Jalen Ramsey was placed on the PUP list earlier today because of a knee injury suffered last month.

Report: Niners Coach Was Using Phone At Time Of Crash

(Santa Clara, CA) — New details are emerging about the crash that sidelined San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan earlier this month. Sports Illustrated reports the 46-year-old was holding and using a cellphone at the time of the wreck. Shanahan was not cited for violating the California Vehicle Code as the other driver was at fault in the head-on crash. Shanahan suffered a broken nose, broken hand and broken ribs, and needed 40 stitches. He’s also recovering from a severe concussion.

Packers’ Parsons Starting Camp On PUP List

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons will start training camp on the sidelines. The 27-year-old is being placed on the physically unable to perform list today as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season. Parsons joins six teammates who were placed on the PUP list on Monday. He’s expected to return to the Pack’s lineup in October.

Vikings Set Date For Peterson’s Ring Induction

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Vikings have set the date for running back Adrian Peterson’s induction into the team’s Ring of Honor. The ceremony will take place during the Vikes’ Monday night home game against Buffalo in Week Nine. Nearly 12-thousand-yards of Peterson’s fifth-ranked career rushing total were earned while wearing purple.

Bucs’ QB Calls Off Contract Talks

(Tampa, FL) — It looks like Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield will play this season on an expiring contract. Multiple sources report Mayfield shut down talks on an extension today after reporting for training camp. The 31-year-old is due to make more than 39-million-dollars this season on the final year of a three-year deal.

Colts’ Buckner Cleared For Training Camp

(Indianapolis, IN) — Indianapolis Colts defensive end DeForest Buckner will be full-go for the start of training camp. The 32-year-old says he has been medically cleared after recovering from a season-ending neck surgery. Buckner appeared in just ten games last year, recording four sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Incoming Hall Of Famer To Work As Netflix NFL Analyst

(Undated) — Incoming Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly will be coming into homes as Netflix’ lead analyst this season. The Athletic reports the former Carolina Panthers linebacker will debut when the streaming giant airs the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game from Australia. Kuechly will appear on four of the five games that will be streamed by Netflix this season, alongside play-by-play man Noah Eagle.

FBI Begins Security Planning for Nashville’s Super Bowl 64

(Nashville, TN) — Planning is already ramping up for Super Bowl 64 in Nashville, with the FBI using lessons learned from the recent FIFA World Cup to shape security plans. Federal officials say they’re working with Metro Nashville Police years in advance to prepare for the massive event, with special attention on drone threats, intelligence sharing and human trafficking prevention. The FBI says it screened thousands of visitors during the World Cup and expects that experience to help keep fans safe when the Super Bowl comes to Music City in 2030.

Notre Dame Passes Ohio State For Richest Jersey Ad Deal

(South Bend, IN) — Just hours after Ohio State claimed the richest jersey sponsor deal in college sports, Notre Dame has taken the top spot. SoFi Technologies will pay the Fighting Irish as much as 20-million-dollars per year to wear its logo on uniforms in all sports, starting this fall. The financial services company will also establish a fund to help pay for scholarships in 26 varsity sports while providing career development, financial education and other opportunities. Ohio State is reportedly receiving nearly 17-million-dollars a year in its partnership with JPMorgan Chase.