AV’s R And B Minute On Tyla, Bruno, The Weekend And More

Tyla launches 34-date 'A-Pop World Tour' starting October 12th.

Cardi B swears by Missha's BB cream for a flawless, glowing complexion.

Eminem auctions over 100 pairs of signed sneakers to raise money for charity.

Source: Michael Simon / Getty

Tyla To Tour In Support Of New Album

(Undated) — Tyla is taking her new album, “A-Pop,” on the road. The singer has announced the 34-date “A-Pop World Tour.” It kicks off on October 12th in Paris. The North American dates begin on November 12th in Wheatland, California, and end on December 19th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for the “A-Pop World Tour” go on sale this Friday.

Cardi B swears by this BB cream for a flawless, glowing complexion

Cardi B has fans buzzing with a teaser of a new song on TikTok, showcasing a beach-ready look that had everyone talking. The rapper also shared her love for Missha’s BB cream, which she uses for a flawless complexion. Cardi B’s go-to summer beauty routine includes the Missha Perfect Cover Serum BB Cream in the shade No. 25, which provides sheer-to-buildable coverage and a natural finish. The lightweight formula hydrates the skin, evens out tone, and blurs imperfections for a smooth base. Fans can now get Cardi B’s favorite BB cream for a radiant, camera-ready look this summer.

Eminem to auction off sneakers from personal collection for charity

Eminem is auctioning off over 100 pairs of signed trainers from his personal collection to raise money for his Marshall Mathers Foundation. The collection includes rare Air Jordans, Air Max, Puma, and Adidas footwear, with some bids starting as low as $25. Notable pairs include Eminem’s unreleased Air Jordan collabs, such as the Slim Shady Air Jordan 3 and the Carhartt x Nike Air Jordan 4 Promo Sneakers. The auction, conducted by Julien’s Auctions, features the largest single-sale collection of Eminem material ever offered at public auction, benefiting youth in Detroit and surrounding communities.

The Weeknd Officially Debuts New Tattoo From One of the Greatest Video Games of All Time

Pop superstar The Weeknd, known for his music success, has recently shared his love for video games by getting a tattoo of Tae Takemi from Atlus’ Persona 5. The tattoo, posted on The Weeknd’s official X account, features Takemi’s in-game character portrait with added heart and exclamation points. The Weeknd has been vocal about his admiration for the Persona series and has even visited Atlus to play upcoming games. Persona 5 is highly acclaimed for its gameplay and story, with an updated version called Persona 5 Royal receiving even greater praise. Atlus is currently working on Persona 4 Revival and Persona 6, with the former set to release in 2027.

Bruno Mars’ US return is just one month away

Bruno Mars’ 2026 “The Romantic Tour” is currently on its international leg, with performances in major cities across Europe. The tour will soon return to the U.S. for a second round of dates before concluding in Mexico City. Fans can expect high-energy performances featuring hits from throughout Mars’ career, with tickets still available for upcoming shows. Special guest Anderson .Paak will join Mars on all dates, with additional opening acts on select shows.