AV’s Daily Power Point “Source Of Strength”

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Nehemiah said, “Go and enjoy choice food and sweet drinks, and send some to those who have nothing prepared. This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”

Nehemiah 8:10

I used to treat joy like something I’d finally reach once life calmed down. Pay the bills, fix the mess, mend the relationships—then, maybe, I could breathe and enjoy. Nehemiah 8 tells a different story.

God’s people hear His law after years of drifting. As Ezra reads, the weight of their failure hits them and they begin to weep. The wall is rebuilt, but their hearts feel exposed. If there was ever a moment for heavier guilt, this was it.

Instead, Nehemiah and the leaders tell them to do something surprising: go home, eat good food, drink something sweet, share with those who have nothing, and stop grieving. “This day is holy… the joy of the Lord is your strength.” Holy—not because they finally got it right, but because God has brought them back and is still with them.

The joy of the Lord isn’t pretending everything is fine. It’s the deep strength of knowing God has not walked away. You don’t have to wait for a perfect day to know that joy. You have a faithful God who is your strength in this one.

Dear Father,

You know how easily I slip into fixing and worrying my way through the day. Joy often feels like something for later, when I’ve finally sorted everything out. But You say the joy of the Lord is my strength.

Today, help me lean into that. Let Your presence be the gladness under my fatigue and the smile behind my sighs. When heaviness settles in, lift my eyes to who You are: faithful, near, and endlessly good. From that joy, give me strength to love, serve, and keep going.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.