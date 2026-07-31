Listen Live
Close
Good News

AV’s Daily Power Point “Source Of Strength”

Today, let's sit with a surprising thought: what if joy isn't a luxury for when life gets easier, but a source of strength for right now?

Published on July 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bible
Source: Storyblocks Enterprise / Storyblocks Enterprise

Nehemiah said, “Go and enjoy choice food and sweet drinks, and send some to those who have nothing prepared. This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”

Nehemiah 8:10

I used to treat joy like something I’d finally reach once life calmed down. Pay the bills, fix the mess, mend the relationships—then, maybe, I could breathe and enjoy. Nehemiah 8 tells a different story.

God’s people hear His law after years of drifting. As Ezra reads, the weight of their failure hits them and they begin to weep. The wall is rebuilt, but their hearts feel exposed. If there was ever a moment for heavier guilt, this was it.

Instead, Nehemiah and the leaders tell them to do something surprising: go home, eat good food, drink something sweet, share with those who have nothing, and stop grieving. “This day is holy… the joy of the Lord is your strength.” Holy—not because they finally got it right, but because God has brought them back and is still with them.

The joy of the Lord isn’t pretending everything is fine. It’s the deep strength of knowing God has not walked away. You don’t have to wait for a perfect day to know that joy. You have a faithful God who is your strength in this one.

Dear Father,

You know how easily I slip into fixing and worrying my way through the day. Joy often feels like something for later, when I’ve finally sorted everything out. But You say the joy of the Lord is my strength.

Today, help me lean into that. Let Your presence be the gladness under my fatigue and the smile behind my sighs. When heaviness settles in, lift my eyes to who You are: faithful, near, and endlessly good. From that joy, give me strength to love, serve, and keep going.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster for the Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair on August 1st, 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. Includes details on giveaways, health screenings, and registration.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Text: "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY. REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits

Comments
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
18 Items
Entertainment  |  Siobhan Dixon

'You Ain't Have To Do Unc Like That!' — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, 'I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown': 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close