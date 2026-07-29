Flats and Drums: What Your Wing Preference Says About Your Personality

Source: L Ken / Getty Chicken wings are one of the few foods that can start a full-blown debate before anyone even takes a bite. Ask a group of friends whether boneless wings count, which piece is better or what the best flavor is, and you’ll probably get a different answer from everyone at the table. RELATED: We Ranked The Most Popular Wing Flavors & Found 15 Easy Recipes CONTEST: Win J. Cole Tickets Plus $250 Cash for Gas! From the loyal traditional wing fan to the friend who refuses to eat anything but flats, here’s what your favorite wings might say about you.

Source: LauriPatterson / Getty Boneless Let’s be honest. This category was always going to catch some heat. If boneless wings are your go-to, you probably value convenience over tradition. You don’t want to deal with bones, messy fingers or extra work. The downside? You’ll spend the rest of your life defending the argument that boneless wings are actually wings. Your friends don’t trust your food opinions, and someone inevitably reminds you they’re just chicken nuggets with a better marketing team.

Source: L Ken / Getty Traditional You’re a classic for a reason. Traditional wing fans appreciate doing things the original way. You’re dependable, loyal and don’t chase trends just because they’re popular. Friends know they can count on you, and you’re usually the voice of reason when everyone else is overthinking things.

Source: C3PICS / Getty Flats and Drums Why choose when you can enjoy both? If you’re happy with whatever lands on your plate, you’re probably easygoing and adaptable. You don’t waste energy arguing over small things and tend to get along with everyone. You’re the friend who can fit into any group, rarely causes drama and is invited everywhere.

Source: Jesse Zhang / Getty Flats Only You have standards, and you’re not apologizing for them. Ordering flats only isn’t picky, at least not in your mind. You know exactly what you like and aren’t afraid to ask for it. Some people might roll their eyes, but you believe quality matters. You’re the friend who always finds the best restaurants and somehow knows the “right” way to order everything.

Drums Only Simple. Efficient. No nonsense. Drum lovers don’t have time for unnecessary complications. You like getting straight to the point, whether it’s eating wings or giving advice. Your honesty can catch people off guard, but it’s also why your friends trust you. They know you’ll tell them the truth, even when it’s not what they want to hear.

Source: Secha6271 / Getty Sweet Flavors Honey BBQ, Teriyaki and Sweet Chili fans tend to bring good energy wherever they go. You’re outgoing, optimistic and usually the person making plans for everyone else. You enjoy trying new things, love celebrating life’s little moments and rarely meet a stranger. If there’s music playing, you’re probably the first one singing along.

Source: L Ken / Getty Spicy Flavors Buffalo, Hot and Mango Habanero aren’t for the faint of heart, and neither are the people who order them. You’re resilient, dependable and willing to take on challenges that others avoid. Whether it’s work, family or friendships, people know they can count on you when things get difficult. You don’t complain much. You simply get the job done.

BBQ BBQ fans aren’t trying to prove anything. You’re relaxed, easy to be around and usually the calmest person in the room. You’d rather enjoy the moment than argue over who’s right. Cookouts, game nights and road trips are your ideal weekend because you’re all about good food and good company.