AV’s H -Town Headlines

Texas school district sees spike in safety alerts after cell phone ban

Greater Houston accounts for 20% of Texas traffic fatalities, leaders seek solutions

Houston-area funeral director accused of stealing dead man's $2M estate

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Texas Phone Ban Uncovers More Student Safety Concerns

(Austin, TX) — The Lone Star State’s student cell phone ban may be exposing concerning student behavior previously hidden on personal phones. Austin ISD logged a record 82-hundred safety alerts on district laptops last year. Most of that increase came from violence alerts, which jumped by over a thousand, and suicide warnings, which rose by about 700. District leaders say the increase may reflect the phone ban, expanded web monitoring, and more students using AI chats on district devices. They say the added visibility can help educators and counselors identify serious concerns sooner.

One in Five Texas Road Deaths Hits Houston Region

(Houston, TX) — Greater Houston accounts for roughly 20 percent of all traffic fatalities in Texas. According to the Houston-Galveston Area Council, local crashes kill two people and seriously injure ten others every single day. To combat the crisis, regional leaders will host a public safety meeting August 5th to ask drivers to rank the area’s worst roads, transit stops, and rail crossings. People can also vote on priority projects and report safety concerns through the Engage H-GAC website.

Body Found Along Gulf Freeway In Houston

(Houston, TX) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Houston. Police say a passerby discovered the victim in a grassy area along the 81-hundred block of Gulf Freeway yesterday morning. An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death. There’s no word on the victim’s identity.

Man Falls Into Manhole In Harris County

(Harris County, TX) — A man is recovering after falling into a manhole in Harris County. Police say this happened yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and James C. Leo Drive. EMS crews were able to rescue the man who was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear how the man fell into the manhole.

Houston-area Funeral Director Accused Stealing Dead Man’s Estate Out On Bond

(Houston, TX) — The Houston-area funeral director accused of stealing a dead man’s two-million-dollar estate is out on bond. Unique Green was released from jail after posting an 800-thousand-dollar bond. Green, who police say was working as a unlicensed funeral director at A Community Funeral Home was arrested last week after a months-long investigation. The family of Lawrence Gammon contacted police late last year after they say they hired Green for funeral services. The family says they never received the services and believed they were scammed. Green filed documents in probate court, including what prosecutors call a fake last will and testament, claiming Gammon left his entire estate to her. Gammon’s family said there was no connection between Gammon and Green before his death.

State Health Offices Issue Alert After Four Montgomery County Resident Contract Measles

(Montgomery County, TX) — The Texas Department of State Health Service has issued a health alert after four family members in Montgomery County contracted measles. Health officials say the unvaccinated family members were infected by a person with measles who traveled to Texas from another state. Because measles is so contagious, health officials say more cases could occur, especially among unvaccinated people.

Harris County To Hold Annual Back-To-School Birth Certificate Event

(Harris County, TX) — The Harris County Clerk’s Office will hold its sixth annual Back-To-School Birth Certificate event this weekend. The event aims to help parents obtain their child’s birth certificate, which is often required for school registration. The Back-To-School Birth Certificate event will be held on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at all Harris County annex locations. Those attending should bring a valid photo I.D. such as a driver’s license, a state or federal identification card, a military I.D., or a U.S. passport.

Texans GM: Talks “Productive” To New Stroud Deal

(Houston, TX) — Houston Texans training camp is underway as questions continue about quarterback CJ Stroud’s long-term future. General manager Nick Caserio addressed the issue today, saying there have been “productive” talks toward a contract extension. Stroud has led Houston to the first round of the playoffs in each of his three years under center. He’s under contract through 2027 after the team exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.