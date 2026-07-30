AV’s R And B Minute On Diddy, Usher, 50 Cent And More

Diddy's prison release date moved up to January 2028 after a prison fight

Record labels propose guidelines for charting AI-generated music

Usher calls out fan who cursed him on stage during concert

Source: @diddy / Instagram

Diddy’s Release Date Moves Up Again

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release date has been moved up again. The music producer and rapper’s release from jail has been moved to January 24th, 2028. This is a month earlier than his previously expected release of February 23rd, 2028. Diddy was previously sentenced to 50-months in prison after his conviction on two prostitution charges back in October 2025. His first release was originally scheduled for June 2028. It all comes after Diddy was involved in a prison fight last week that ended with him in solitary confinement.

Record Labels Propose New Guidelines For How AI-Generated Music Could Chart

A collection of record labels are proposing a new set of guidelines for how AI-generated music could chart. Labels, such as Universal, Warner and Sony Music, are demanding that only tracks that were “substantially human made” should qualify for the industry’s measure of success. Other guidelines address concerns over whether AI-generated tracks manipulate streams, and mandate that the tracks disclose they were made using generative AI. The proposal comes after labels have sued generative music platforms over their tracks. There have also been some AI-generated tracks and artists charting on various Billboard Charts.

Usher Seemingly Responds To Fan Who Curved Him Onstage

Usher is seemingly responding to the fan who recently cursed him on stage at one of his co-headlining tour stops with Chris Brow. During the Tuesday night show in Birmingham, Alabama, the singer started the show by saying crowd participation on stage is for those who want to be there. Usher stated, “before we get started, don’t bring yourself up here if you don’t want to be here.” His comment comes just a few days after a woman went viral for dodging his sensual moves onstage during his Nashville show on July 25th.

Hollywood Walk Of Fame Reveals Class Of 2027

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is revealing the Class of 2027. Lil Wayne, Karol G, David Guetta, Sia, and Linkin Park are among the 32 stars who will receive a star next year. They’ll receive a star under the “Recording” category. Waylon Jennings, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The Ramones will also receive a star under that category next year. Walk of Fame Selection Chairman Peter Roth said these individuals “each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft.”

Ye Reflects On “Bully” Album Success

Ye is reflecting on the success of his latest album “Bully.” On Saturday, Larry Jackson facetimed Ye during a panel discussion in Atlanta and the rapper said the project’s success means more to him than his past number one albums, including “Graduation,” and “Watch the Thrones.” He explained that it’s a personal victory for him and a “success story for people who deal with mental health crises.” He added “with all the things that were done, with all the things that were said, and for you guys to be so forgiving and supportive, it just means the world to me.” Ye’s “Bully” album debuted at number one on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

50 Cent’s “Power” Earns Major Licensing Deal With Netflix

50 Cent’s “Power” series is heading to Netflix after the rapper signed a deal with Lionsgate Television. Every season of “Power,” “Ghost,” “Raising Kanan,’ and “Force” will be a part of the new deal. “Power: Origins” and “Power: Legacy” will not be a part of this deal. “Power” will be available to watch on Netflix this November.

Eminem Is Auctioning Off Authographed Air Jordan From Personal Collection

Eminem is teaming up with Julien’s Auctions to auction off 117 pairs of sneakers from his personal collection. Proceeds will benefit his Marshall Mathers Foundation. The auction is currently open and every pair is autographed by the rapper. A pair of Air Jordans Eminem wore for the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show performance is expected to reach over 25-thousand-dollars. Bidding will continue until the auction is held on August 25th at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Tyla To Tour In Support Of New Album

Tyla is taking her new album, “A-Pop,” on the road. The singer has announced the 34-date “A-Pop World Tour.” It kicks off on October 12th in Paris. The North American dates begin on November 12th in Wheatland, California, and end on December 19th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for the “A-Pop World Tour” go on sale this Friday.