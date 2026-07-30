Source: General / LeToya Luckett

Twenty years after the release of her hit single “Torn,” LeToya Luckett is back in the spotlight after recent claims suggested someone allegedly tried to keep her breakout solo record off the radio following her departure from Destiny’s Child.

The conversation began after LeToya addressed the long-standing rumors during a recent livestream, saying there were things happening behind the scenes that she wasn’t fully aware of at the time. While no specific person has been confirmed or accused of blocking the record, the allegations have reignited debate among fans about the music industry’s politics and the challenges artists can face after leaving successful groups.

Released in 2006, “Torn” became one of LeToya’s biggest hits, reaching No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and helping establish her as a successful solo artist. The song remains a fan favorite nearly two decades later.

On Good Morning H-Town on 97.9 The Box, JMac and Jas weighed in on the resurfaced claims, discussing whether industry politics could have played a role in the song’s radio success and what the story says about the music business.

Check out the video below to watch JMac and Jas discuss the controversy.

Did Someone Try to Keep Letoya Luckett's "Torn" Off the Radio? was originally published on theboxhouston.com