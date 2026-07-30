Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Azealia Banks Names The 'Worst Rapper Of All Time'

Azealia Banks Just Crowned The 'Worst Rapper Of All Time' — And Her Answer Is Pure Petty

The bad blood between the two dates back more than a decade after Rocky made controversial comments about dark-skinned women wearing red lipstick.

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Azealia Banks Performs At 02 Academy Brixton
Source: Matthew Baker / Getty

Azealia Banks is nowhere near done talking shots at A$AP Rocky.

Their feud dates back to 2014, and here we are in 2026 with no signs of either side waving the white flag. After DJ Vlad posed the question on X asking who the worst rapper of all time is, Banks didn’t hesitate to throw Rocky’s name into the conversation.

“A$AP Rocky for sure.”

RELATED CONTENT: Azealia Banks Allegedly Posts Nude ‘Crooked D—k’ Pics Of Conor McGregor, Claps Back At Critics: ‘White Ppl R So Dry’

At this point, trolling Flack has become somewhat of a yearly tradition for Banks.

She’s been on Rocky’s head all year long. Earlier this summer, after the New York Knicks won the NBA Finals, the Harlem rapper was spotted outside celebrating the championship. Banks quickly rained on his parade, posting:

“HE’S FROM PENNSYLVANIA STOP THE F*CKING CAP ROCKY.”

The bad blood between the two dates back more than a decade after Rocky made controversial comments suggesting women shouldn’t wear red lipstick and was criticized for insensitive remarks regarding sexuality. Since then, the Purple Swag rapper. 

Outside of her ongoing Rocky commentary, Banks has remained active musically. Back in April, she released her spoken word project, Zenzealia. Prior to that, her last Hip-Hop project arrived in 2017 and featured appearances from Nina Sky and Rick Ross.

At this rate, it might be safer to assume this feud will outlive us all.

RELATED CONTENT: Azealia Banks Attacks Lil Nas X With Homophobic Rant And Fans Got Jokes: ‘She Done Met Her Match’

Azealia Banks Just Crowned The 'Worst Rapper Of All Time' — And Her Answer Is Pure Petty was originally published on madamenoire.com

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster for the Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair on August 1st, 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. Includes details on giveaways, health screenings, and registration.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Text: "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY. REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits

Comments
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
18 Items
Entertainment  |  Siobhan Dixon

'You Ain't Have To Do Unc Like That!' — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, 'I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown': 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close