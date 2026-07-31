Source: General / Radio One

Houston sports fans are saying goodbye to another professional football team.

The United Football League (UFL) announced that the Houston Gamblers will no longer be part of the league as it restructures and shifts its focus to new markets for the 2027 season. The move comes as part of the UFL’s long-term expansion plan, which also includes the departure of the Birmingham franchise.

League officials said the decision was based on creating a more sustainable future for the UFL, not a lack of passion from Houston fans. However, the Gamblers struggled to build momentum, dealing with multiple name changes, stadium changes, losing seasons, and the league’s lowest attendance during the 2026 season.

The franchise originally returned as the Houston Roughnecks before being rebranded back to the iconic Houston Gamblers name in 2026. Despite bringing back the historic brand made famous by Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly in the 1980s, the team was unable to gain consistent support.

Houston has seen several professional football teams come and go over the years, including the Oilers’ move to Tennessee and now the Gamblers’ exit from the UFL. The league plans to introduce new teams in different markets beginning in 2027 as it continues to grow.

What do you think? Is Houston getting overlooked, or did the city simply not support spring football enough? Let us know your thoughts, and check out our discussion in the vid

Another Houston Football Franchise is Gone was originally published on theboxhouston.com