THE BREAKFAST KLUB: Houston’s HBCU Send Off Is A Vibe

Marcus Davis hosts an annual party to support HBCU-bound students, building community and providing resources.

The Breakfast Klub, Davis' celebrated restaurant, is celebrating 25 years of success in Houston.

Davis dispels the myth of long lines at The Breakfast Klub, encouraging customers to visit at various times.

Source: Marcus Davis / Marcus Davis

Let me tell you something. Marcus Davis is not just a man who built one of the most celebrated restaurants in Houston. He is a man who decided that feeding your community means more than just the food on the plate.

Every year, right before our babies pack up and head off to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Marcus and his wife Mel Davis shut down the parking lot at The Breakfast Klub downtown and throw a full-on celebration just for them. No parents allowed inside. No panels. No suits and ties. Just free food, a live DJ, dancing, snow cones, games, giveaways, gift cards, and real scholarship money for students who made the conscious decision to attend an HBCU.

This is the 5th Annual HBCU Freshmen Send-Off Party. Over 102 students signed up this year alone. And it keeps growing.

Marcus is a proud Texas Southern University alum. He watched his own kids head off to Howard University. He saw firsthand how overwhelming that first move-in day can feel, especially if you are leaving Houston for the first time. So he built a space where students going to schools like Howard, Spelman, Prairie View, TSU, and Grambling could meet each other before the semester even starts.

Marcus put it like this in his interview on Magic 102.1 with Madd Hatta: “The purpose is to create camaraderie. To have them start building that network. To see other people that look like them going to places that look like them.”

Upperclassmen volunteer at the event. Scholarships are awarded. Sponsors show up and show out. And yes, there is still room to sign up. Call the office at 713-524-9901 or visit thebreakfastklub.com. Ask for Ms. Holly. She will take care of you.

And while all of this HBCU greatness is happening, Marcus is also approaching 25 years of The Breakfast Klub downtown. A year long celebration is being planned and rolling out this fourth quarter. The man also owns Reggae Hut for Caribbean flavor, Kulture for urban comfort food, and Alley Kat Bar and Lounge. An entire empire built by an entrepreneur who never cooked a plate in his life. But knows good business!

Now about that famous line people always talk about. Marcus says it is a myth. There is no line from seven to nine in the morning. Show up at 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, even 9:30, and you walk right in.

He said it. Not me.

Marcus Davis. Twenty five years strong. HBCU champion. Houston royalty. And not long lines in the morning.

Got it Mr. Davis!

Click The Maddhatta Show Podcast to check out the entire interview.