Listen Live
Close
Exclusive Interviews

THE BREAKFAST KLUB: Houston’s HBCU Send Off Is A Vibe

Houston icon Marcus Davis celebrates the 5th Annual HBCU Freshmen Send-Off Party, where The Breakfast Klub turns its parking lot into a pre-college pep rally packed with food, love, and legacy.

Published on July 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Marcus Davis hosts an annual party to support HBCU-bound students, building community and providing resources.
  • The Breakfast Klub, Davis' celebrated restaurant, is celebrating 25 years of success in Houston.
  • Davis dispels the myth of long lines at The Breakfast Klub, encouraging customers to visit at various times.
Marcus Davis
Source: Marcus Davis / Marcus Davis

Let me tell you something. Marcus Davis is not just a man who built one of the most celebrated restaurants in Houston. He is a man who decided that feeding your community means more than just the food on the plate.

Every year, right before our babies pack up and head off to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Marcus and his wife Mel Davis shut down the parking lot at The Breakfast Klub downtown and throw a full-on celebration just for them. No parents allowed inside. No panels. No suits and ties. Just free food, a live DJ, dancing, snow cones, games, giveaways, gift cards, and real scholarship money for students who made the conscious decision to attend an HBCU.

This is the 5th Annual HBCU Freshmen Send-Off Party. Over 102 students signed up this year alone. And it keeps growing.

Marcus is a proud Texas Southern University alum. He watched his own kids head off to Howard University. He saw firsthand how overwhelming that first move-in day can feel, especially if you are leaving Houston for the first time. So he built a space where students going to schools like Howard, Spelman, Prairie View, TSU, and Grambling could meet each other before the semester even starts.

Marcus put it like this in his interview on Magic 102.1 with Madd Hatta: “The purpose is to create camaraderie. To have them start building that network. To see other people that look like them going to places that look like them.”

Upperclassmen volunteer at the event. Scholarships are awarded. Sponsors show up and show out. And yes, there is still room to sign up. Call the office at 713-524-9901 or visit thebreakfastklub.com. Ask for Ms. Holly. She will take care of you.

And while all of this HBCU greatness is happening, Marcus is also approaching 25 years of The Breakfast Klub downtown. A year long celebration is being planned and rolling out this fourth quarter. The man also owns Reggae Hut for Caribbean flavor, Kulture for urban comfort food, and Alley Kat Bar and Lounge. An entire empire built by an entrepreneur who never cooked a plate in his life. But knows good business!

Now about that famous line people always talk about. Marcus says it is a myth. There is no line from seven to nine in the morning. Show up at 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, even 9:30, and you walk right in.

He said it. Not me.

Marcus Davis. Twenty five years strong. HBCU champion. Houston royalty. And not long lines in the morning.

Got it Mr. Davis!

Click The Maddhatta Show Podcast to check out the entire interview.

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster for the Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair on August 1st, 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. Includes details on giveaways, health screenings, and registration.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Text: "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY. REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits

Comments
Klassic Kuts Logo
Klassic Kuts  |  Madd Hatta

KLASSIC KUTS: Who Was the Fat Rat?

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close