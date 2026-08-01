12 Events Coming To Houston This Weekend (July 31 – Aug. 2)

Source: General / General

Summer may be winding down, but Houston’s event calendar isn’t slowing down anytime soon. As July gives way to August, the city is packed with concerts, comedy shows, family-friendly attractions, sporting events and cultural experiences that make it easy to squeeze in one more memorable weekend before students head back to the classroom. CONTEST: Win Tickets to See Jill Scott LIVE! TRENDING: Locked Up! 12 Celebs Serving Life in Prison Whether you’re looking to laugh with one of comedy’s biggest stars, catch a legendary Houston rap celebration, enjoy a night of soulful R&B or spend quality time with the family, there’s something happening in nearly every corner of the city. Here are 12 events worth checking out this weekend.

Source: General / General Bun B’s ‘Ridin’ Dirty’ 30th Anniversary Concert



Texas rap legend Bun B celebrates the 30th anniversary of UGK’s landmark album Ridin’ Dirty with a special performance featuring an all-star lineup that includes Z-Ro, Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Big K.R.I.T., David Banner, Chamillionaire, Devin the Dude, 8Ball & MJG and more. It’s one of the biggest hometown Hip-Hop events of the summer.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 1

Location: Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land

Tickets: https://smartfinancialcentre.net





Source: Ryan Alexander / Free Alexander Donnell Rawlings at Houston Improv



Known for stealing scenes as Ashy Larry on Chappelle’s Show, comedian Donnell Rawlings brings his signature storytelling, quick wit and hilarious crowd work to Houston for a weekend of stand-up. Fans can expect an unforgettable night from one of comedy’s most recognizable voices.

Date: Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2

Location: Houston Improv

Tickets: https://improvtx.com

Source: Cirque Italia / client provided Last Weekend of UniverSoul Circus



There’s still time to catch UniverSoul Circus before it leaves Houston. The internationally acclaimed production combines circus acts, live music, dancing and audience participation into one high-energy show that’s fun for the entire family.

Date: Through Sunday, Aug. 2

Location: Butler Stadium, 13755 South Main St.

Tickets: https://www.universoulcircus.com

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Houston Texans Training Camp Football season is getting closer, and fans have the opportunity to watch C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. and the Texans prepare for the upcoming NFL season during open training camp sessions.

Date: Select dates this weekend

Location: Houston Methodist Training Center at NRG Park

Tickets (Free Registration): https://www.houstontexans.com/trainingcamp

Goapele Live in Houston



R&B favorite Goapele returns to Houston for an intimate evening featuring classics like “Closer” along with newer music from her acclaimed catalog. Fans can expect a soulful performance from one of neo-soul’s most influential voices.

Date: Friday, July 31

Location: House of Blues Houston

Tickets: https://www.livenation.com

White Linen Night in The Heights One of Houston’s favorite summer traditions returns as thousands gather in The Heights dressed in white for an evening of live music, local artists, food vendors, shopping and community celebrations.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 1

Location: West 19th Street, The Heights

Tickets: https://www.whitelinenightintheheights.com

Houston Shakespeare Festival: The Tempest

Enjoy a free performance of Shakespeare’s classic The Tempest under the stars at Miller Outdoor Theatre. It’s one of Houston’s longest-running summer traditions and a great option for a relaxing evening.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 1

Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre

Tickets: https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com

Astronaut Days at Space Center Houston

Meet real astronauts, explore NASA exhibits and enjoy interactive experiences during the final days of Space Center Houston’s popular Astronaut Days celebration.

Date: Through Saturday, Aug. 1

Location: Space Center Houston

Tickets: https://spacecenter.org

Movie Night on Skylawn at POST Houston

Grab a blanket, enjoy food and drinks, and watch a movie beneath the stars while taking in panoramic views of the Houston skyline atop POST Houston’s rooftop lawn.

Date: Saturday evening

Location: POST Houston

Tickets: https://www.posthtx.com



Houston Museum of Natural Science

Beat the summer heat by exploring one of Houston’s most popular attractions. From towering dinosaur fossils and sparkling gems to the butterfly center and special exhibits, there’s plenty to discover for visitors of all ages.

Date: Friday through Sunday

Location: Hermann Park

Tickets: https://www.hmns.org



Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Spend an afternoon surrounded by incredible works of art spanning centuries and cultures. The MFAH continues to offer one of the most impressive museum experiences in Texas.

Date: Friday through Sunday

Location: Museum District

Tickets: https://www.mfah.org