12 Events Coming To Houston This Weekend (July 31 – Aug. 2)
Summer may be winding down, but Houston’s event calendar isn’t slowing down anytime soon. As July gives way to August, the city is packed with concerts, comedy shows, family-friendly attractions, sporting events and cultural experiences that make it easy to squeeze in one more memorable weekend before students head back to the classroom.
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Whether you’re looking to laugh with one of comedy’s biggest stars, catch a legendary Houston rap celebration, enjoy a night of soulful R&B or spend quality time with the family, there’s something happening in nearly every corner of the city. Here are 12 events worth checking out this weekend.
Bun B’s ‘Ridin’ Dirty’ 30th Anniversary Concert
Texas rap legend Bun B celebrates the 30th anniversary of UGK’s landmark album Ridin’ Dirty with a special performance featuring an all-star lineup that includes Z-Ro, Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Big K.R.I.T., David Banner, Chamillionaire, Devin the Dude, 8Ball & MJG and more. It’s one of the biggest hometown Hip-Hop events of the summer.
Date: Saturday, Aug. 1
Location: Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
Tickets: https://smartfinancialcentre.net
Donnell Rawlings at Houston Improv
Known for stealing scenes as Ashy Larry on Chappelle’s Show, comedian Donnell Rawlings brings his signature storytelling, quick wit and hilarious crowd work to Houston for a weekend of stand-up. Fans can expect an unforgettable night from one of comedy’s most recognizable voices.
Date: Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2
Location: Houston Improv
Tickets: https://improvtx.com
Last Weekend of UniverSoul Circus
There’s still time to catch UniverSoul Circus before it leaves Houston. The internationally acclaimed production combines circus acts, live music, dancing and audience participation into one high-energy show that’s fun for the entire family.
Date: Through Sunday, Aug. 2
Location: Butler Stadium, 13755 South Main St.
Tickets: https://www.universoulcircus.com
Houston Texans Training Camp
Football season is getting closer, and fans have the opportunity to watch C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. and the Texans prepare for the upcoming NFL season during open training camp sessions.
Date: Select dates this weekend
Location: Houston Methodist Training Center at NRG Park
Tickets (Free Registration): https://www.houstontexans.com/trainingcamp
Goapele Live in Houston
R&B favorite Goapele returns to Houston for an intimate evening featuring classics like “Closer” along with newer music from her acclaimed catalog. Fans can expect a soulful performance from one of neo-soul’s most influential voices.
Date: Friday, July 31
Location: House of Blues Houston
Tickets: https://www.livenation.com
White Linen Night in The Heights
One of Houston’s favorite summer traditions returns as thousands gather in The Heights dressed in white for an evening of live music, local artists, food vendors, shopping and community celebrations.
Date: Saturday, Aug. 1
Location: West 19th Street, The Heights
Tickets: https://www.whitelinenightintheheights.com
Houston Shakespeare Festival: The Tempest
Enjoy a free performance of Shakespeare’s classic The Tempest under the stars at Miller Outdoor Theatre. It’s one of Houston’s longest-running summer traditions and a great option for a relaxing evening.
Date: Saturday, Aug. 1
Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre
Tickets: https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com
Astronaut Days at Space Center Houston
Meet real astronauts, explore NASA exhibits and enjoy interactive experiences during the final days of Space Center Houston’s popular Astronaut Days celebration.
Date: Through Saturday, Aug. 1
Location: Space Center Houston
Tickets: https://spacecenter.org
Movie Night on Skylawn at POST Houston
Grab a blanket, enjoy food and drinks, and watch a movie beneath the stars while taking in panoramic views of the Houston skyline atop POST Houston’s rooftop lawn.
Date: Saturday evening
Location: POST Houston
Tickets: https://www.posthtx.com
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Beat the summer heat by exploring one of Houston’s most popular attractions. From towering dinosaur fossils and sparkling gems to the butterfly center and special exhibits, there’s plenty to discover for visitors of all ages.
Date: Friday through Sunday
Location: Hermann Park
Tickets: https://www.hmns.org
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Spend an afternoon surrounded by incredible works of art spanning centuries and cultures. The MFAH continues to offer one of the most impressive museum experiences in Texas.
Date: Friday through Sunday
Location: Museum District
Tickets: https://www.mfah.org
Houston Farmers Market Weekend
Browse fresh produce, locally made goods, flowers and delicious food while supporting local vendors at Houston’s historic farmers market. It’s the perfect weekend outing before the busy back-to-school season begins.
Date: Saturday and Sunday
Location: Houston Farmers Market
Tickets: Free Admission
More Info: https://houstonfarmersmarket.com