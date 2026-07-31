BLACK WATCH: (7.31.26) ‘The Long Walk’ ‘Mayfair Witches,’ & More

Source: AMC+ / AMC

The summer is absolutely sprinting by, but such is life. Besides being outside, thoroughly enjoying your time inside, while watching your television, is essential, too.

CassiusLife’s latest Black Watch includes a wild (man) boy who can’t keep it in his pants, a breakout role from the new T’Challa and a Black man trying to help a witch out in New Orleans. Great stuff.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

The Long Walk – HBO Max

Source: Murray Close, Lionsgate / Murray Close, Lionsgate

David Jonsson has been giving impressive performances on both the small screen — HBO’s Industry— and the big screen for the past few years. With him getting the Marvel-approved nod from Ryan Coogler to play the second coming of T’Challa in Black Panther, it’s only right you check out dystopian thriller The Long Walk, where he plays the leading role of Peter McVries. The anxiety-inducing 2025 film follows 50 young men embarking on a death-defying, never-ending walk where the last one standing is granted a wish and unimaginable riches.

Only one survives, but it’s about the friendships you make along the way, right?

Stream The Long Walk on HBO Max now.—Bruce Goodwin II

Mayfair Witches – AMC+

Source: AMC+ / AMC

Mayfair Witches is part of the Immortals Universe from author Anne Rice and a spinoff of the Interview With A Vampire flagship series. Mayfair Witches follows the journey of Dr. Rowan Fielding, a surgeon connected to the ancient bloodline of the Mayfair witches. The show doesn’t reference Interview With A Vampire much and doesn’t feature a Black lead, but Tongayi Chirisa delivers as Ciprien “Sip” Grieve, an agent of the Talamasca with a rare gift assigned to protect Dr. Fielding. Rowan and Sip engage in not only supernatural exploits but an onscreen romance that gets complicated.

Mayfair Witches also stars Charlayne Woodard as Dolly Jean Mayfair, Keyara Milliner as Odette Grieve, and Deneen Taylor as Delphine, and K Steele as Evelyn Mayfair.

Catch Mayfair Witches on AMC/AMC+ or Netflix. —D.L. Chandler

The Polygamist – Netflix

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

If you want to be glued to your TV for a couple of days, watch the 22-episode South African hit Netflix series The Polygamist.

This series follows wealthy businessman Jonasi (S’dumo Mtshali), his wife Joyce Gomora (Gugu Gumede), and their family as his infidelity slowly turns everyone’s lives upside down. When Joyce’s influencer career is threatened because his affair is about to hit the blogs, she allows him to take on a second wife to try to save her image. As the series goes on, Jonasi gets worse and worse, making one unhinged decision after another. You’ll quickly see why so many people consider him one of the worst husbands in Black TV history. Don’t let the 22 episodes scare you.

Most episodes are under 30 minutes. Watch The Polygamist on Netflix. —Alexis Felder

BLACK WATCH: (7.31.26) ‘The Long Walk’ ‘Mayfair Witches,’ & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com