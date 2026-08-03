AV’s National Headlines

Iran talks start today, aim to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Clancy pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in children's murders

Louisiana to investigate Fauci's actions during COVID-19 pandemic

Source: Twitter/@realdonaldtrump / Twitter/@realdonaldtrump

Trump: Iran Talks Starting Today

(Washington, DC) — President Trump says another round of talks with Iran will start today. Trump halted new air strikes on Iran ahead of the planned talks, although he did not disclose where they would be held. Meanwhile, oil prices dropped a bit on hopes for a diplomatic solution to the war. Oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains a fraction of what it was pre-war. Reopening the strait is expected to be a primary focus of negotiations.

Clancy Jury Visits Former Home, Court Resumes

The Lindsay Clancy murder trial underway in Massachusetts will resume today. On Friday, the jury visited Clancy’s former home, where she strangled her three young children and attempted to take her own life back in 2023. Clancy claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when the crimes occurred and is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Suspect In Twin Falls, Idaho Shooting Dead

Several people dead after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Twin Falls. Idaho. Police have not confirmed how many were killed in Saturday’s incident outside an In-N-Out Burger, but earlier reports claimed there were three dead and two injured. Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters that the suspected shooter is among the dead and police believe there is no longer any threat to the community. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting.

Savannah Guthrie’s Family Pleads For Help 6 Months After Disappearance

NBC “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie and her family are “begging for help” six months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her southern Arizona home. In a social media post over the weekend Guthrie wrote, “Our hearts are in ruins” adding that the family spends “every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her and looking for” their mother. President Trump said Sunday that the FBI is involved to an extent, but that things mostly get handled within the community. He called the situation “a terrible thing.”

Louisiana AG Says State Will Investigate Fauci

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill says her state will investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci. This comes after Fauci repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during a Senate hearing last week. Murrill said in a post on X that Fauci claimed “to not recall many key details of his own actions and now we are discovering contemporaneous records he kept.” Days before the hearing, Senator Rand Paul released what he called Fauci’s “diary” during the pandemic. Republicans say the diary proves Fauci was deliberately downplaying the theory COVID-19 originated from China’s Wuhan lab, while reveling in his own celebrity

Blanche Reaches Deal With Holdout Senators To End $1.8B ‘Anti-Weaponization’ Fund

After a standoff between senators and the Trump administration that lasted for weeks, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche says both sides have reached a deal to end the almost two-billion dollar anti-weaponization fund. Blanche said on X that his team had met with senators for weeks to address concerns and praised the discussions as productive. He also attached a signed order stating that the May 18, 2026 directive creating the fund “is rescinded and shall have no force or effect,” adding that the move leaves “no fund” in place. The announcement comes two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on President Trump’s nomination of Blanche for attorney general. The fund, created as part of a settlement in Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS, had drawn criticism because its payouts could have extended to January 6 rioters.

Nat’l Guard Mobilized As Washington State Wildfires Rage

The National Guard is being activated as crews continue to battle raging wildfires in the Spokane [[ Spo-can ]], Washington area. More than 600 structures have been damaged or destroyed and thousands forced to evacuate. Winds gusting up to 40 miles an hour at times are fanning the flames of what is now being called the Spokane Complex Fire.