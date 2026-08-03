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Inaugural "Majic Under The Stars" Was A Night To Remember!

Inaugural "Majic Under The Stars" Was A Night To Remember!

Published on August 3, 2026
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Two musicians performing on stage, one man in a white suit singing into a microphone and one woman in a floral outfit singing into a microphone.
Source: Kahlel “KP” Hale for Radio One Atlanta

The inaugural Majic Under The Stars – All White Affair took place this past Saturday (Aug. 1) at the VyStar Amphitheater in Stockbridge, and if you weren’t there, you missed out!

Headlined by R&B powerhouses Raheem DeVaughn and Chrisette Michele, the night was truly one to remember from start to finish! With additional performances by Vedo, Tone Stith, Shaun Milli, and even Majic’s own Bonnie Banks, guests were given a night of R&B that is one for the books!

If you missed out, here’s a recap for you! See you next year!

A man with dreadlocks wearing a white suit and sunglasses singing into a microphone on stage, holding a green and white star-patterned flag.
Source: Kahlel Hale / R1
A woman wearing a floral kimono and hat singing into a microphone on stage in a dimly lit setting.
Source: Kahlel Hale / R1
Two people on a stage, a man in a black tank top and a woman in a red bodysuit, performing together in a dark setting.
Source: Kahlel Hale / R1
Crowded nightclub scene with people dancing and taking photos on their phones. Large "FOOD & DRINK" sign visible in the background.
Source: Kahlel Hale / R1
A crowd of people at a nighttime event, with a woman with curly hair wearing a red top in the foreground smiling and enjoying the atmosphere.
Source: Kahlel Hale / R1
A man in a white suit and sunglasses performs on stage, holding a microphone and gesturing with a green and red flag.
Source: Kahlel “KP” Hale / R1
A man with a beard wearing a white suit and sunglasses performs on stage, holding a microphone and gesturing with his hands.
Source: Kahlel “KP” Hale / R1
A person wearing a pink floral outfit and hat performing on stage while holding a microphone.
Source: Kahlel “KP” Hale / R1
A dark stage with several people performing, including a person wearing a tank top and another with a hat. There is a speaker on the stage.
Source: Kahlel “KP” Hale / R1
Two women in polka dot dresses dancing and singing at a nighttime event with flowers and drinks on the table.
Source: Kahlel “KP” Hale / R1
A person in a polka dot dress holding a phone at a nighttime outdoor event with colorful lights and a crowd in the background.
Source: Kahlel “KP” Hale / R1
A crowded outdoor event with a large group of people dressed in white, enjoying the lively atmosphere and entertainment.
Source: Kahlel “KP” Hale / R1

Inaugural "Majic Under The Stars" Was A Night To Remember! was originally published on majicatl.com

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