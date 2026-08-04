Kandi Crush Battle: Ella Mai vs. H.E.R.

Ella Mai's breakout hit 'Boo'd Up' became an anthem, highlighting her ability to create relatable music.

H.E.R. is known for her incredible musicianship, with songs that showcase emotional depth and personal storytelling.

The artists' contrasting styles - Ella Mai's catchy melodies and H.E.R.'s introspective songwriting - make this a tough battle.

Modern R&B has introduced a new generation of artists who have managed to blend classic soul with contemporary production, and few have done it better than Ella Mai and H.E.R. This week’s Kandi Crush Battle puts two Grammy-winning artists head-to-head in a matchup that celebrates heartfelt lyrics, smooth vocals, and songs that have become staples on today’s R&B playlists. While both artists have carved out successful careers, they each bring a completely different approach to making music, making this one of the toughest battles yet.

Ella Mai broke onto the scene with a style that felt familiar yet fresh. Her breakout hit “Boo’d Up” quickly became one of the biggest R&B songs of the decade, dominating radio, streaming platforms, and social media while earning multiple award nominations. It wasn’t just a hit—it became an anthem for anyone who had ever fallen head over heels for someone. In this battle, she also brings “DFMU,” an emotional record about learning to trust after heartbreak, and “Don’t Waste My Time,” her collaboration with Chris Brown that perfectly captures the excitement of a new relationship. Together, these songs highlight Ella Mai’s ability to create relatable music that connects with listeners through honest storytelling.

Standing across from her is H.E.R., an artist known not only for her voice but also for her incredible musicianship. Whether she’s singing, playing guitar, or writing deeply personal lyrics, H.E.R. has earned a reputation as one of the most respected artists in modern R&B. Her selections begin with “Damage,” a smooth, sample-driven hit that quickly became a fan favorite. “Best Part,” her unforgettable duet with Daniel Caesar, has become one of the most requested love songs at weddings and special occasions thanks to its beautiful harmonies and heartfelt lyrics. Closing out her lineup is “Focus,” a vulnerable ballad that showcases her ability to express emotional depth in a way that resonates with listeners of all ages.

The biggest difference between these artists comes down to style. Ella Mai specializes in catchy melodies and relationship-focused songs that are easy to sing along with. H.E.R. often leans toward introspective songwriting and live instrumentation, creating records that feel deeply personal while showcasing her musical talent. Neither artist relies on gimmicks to make great music. Instead, they’ve earned their success through authentic songwriting, memorable performances, and a commitment to keeping R&B at the forefront of today’s music landscape. Their influence continues to inspire the next generation of artists while proving that soulful music still has a place in mainstream entertainment.

Now it’s time to settle the debate. Are you choosing Ella Mai’s collection of modern love anthems, or does H.E.R.’s soulful artistry and emotional songwriting earn your vote? Listen to the lineup, cast your vote, and let everyone know who deserves the Kandi Crush Battle victory.