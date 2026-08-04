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DAILY DILEMMA: 5 FACTS WOMEN HATE

DAILY DILEMMA: 5 FACTS WOMEN HATE

Social media Influencer gives her five truths she says women hate. We read 'em live. You responded!

Published on August 4, 2026
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Source: General / Majic 102.1

The Majic 102.1 Daily Dilemma went NUCLEAR. The subject: an influencer named THE REAL ILUVHER with 5 million plus followers deep, dropping facts for the culture. Her viral post? Five truths she says women hate. We read ’em live. The phones? On fire.

Here’s the list — no filter:

ONE: The older you get, the less men want you in the dating market.
TWO: Your degrees and accolades? Mean nothing to a man when you’re dating.
THREE: You don’t intimidate men. Period.
FOUR: Your kids are liabilities to any man they don’t belong to. Asset to you, liability to him.
FIVE: Men hate the extra long nails, big lashes and heavy makeup..

The BONUS that hit hardest? Lacking accountability will keep you single.

Then Houston picked up the phone.

Latrice called in cool, calm and real: “Two things can be true… I agree with her, but I’m on the other side of 50… things look different on this side. You have to be accountable.” Grown and grounded so she’s living it.

But not everybody was buying. Another caller came THROUGH: “I don’t agree with her. That just speaks for the kind of sorry man that she attracts. That ain’t everybody.” Two sides. One dilemma. Zero quiet.

That’s the beauty of the Daily Dilemma. It’s not just me talking at you, it’s you.

Love, life and the lessons in between.

So do you agree with THE REAL ILUVHER? Or is that just HER truth?

Majic 102.1. We keep it real. Every single day. Check out the show weekdays on Majic 102.1.

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